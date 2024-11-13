The Alternative Investor – November 2024 Edition

Despite equity markets holding up reasonably well, the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index was -0.7%, dragged down by Quantitative Directional, -2.0% an

The November edition of the Alternative Investor is out, covering strategies for stronger funds in today's environment. Highlights include GenAI adoption, scaling up funds and treasury's shift to a strategic role. Plus, insights on investor interest, partnerships, and private credit attitudes.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

UK FCA wins appeal in BlueCrest case Double jeopardy: FCA fine for failure to report HMRC fine Market Watch 80 – lack of transparency in ultimate beneficial owners FCA publishes results of non-financial misconduct survey



US SEC Division of Examinations announces 2025 priorities SEC Enforcement Round-up Investment adviser fined $500,000 over whistleblower violations Seven investment advisers among the 23 entities fined for late reporting in another SEC sweep SEC fines investment adviser $1.5 million for MNPI failures



Click below for the November edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

