13 November 2024

The Alternative Investor – November 2024 Edition

RQC Group

RQC Group
Despite equity markets holding up reasonably well, the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index was -0.7%, dragged down by Quantitative Directional, -2.0% an

The November edition of the Alternative Investor is out, covering strategies for stronger funds in today's environment. Highlights include GenAI adoption, scaling up funds and treasury's shift to a strategic role. Plus, insights on investor interest, partnerships, and private credit attitudes.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • UK
    • FCA wins appeal in BlueCrest case
    • Double jeopardy: FCA fine for failure to report HMRC fine
    • Market Watch 80 – lack of transparency in ultimate beneficial owners
    • FCA publishes results of non-financial misconduct survey
  • US
    • SEC Division of Examinations announces 2025 priorities
    • SEC Enforcement Round-up
      • Investment adviser fined $500,000 over whistleblower violations
      • Seven investment advisers among the 23 entities fined for late reporting in another SEC sweep
      • SEC fines investment adviser $1.5 million for MNPI failures

Click below for the November edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

