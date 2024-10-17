ARTICLE
17 October 2024

The Alternative Investor – October 2024 Edition

RQ
RQC Group

Contributor

RQC Group
Explore Firm Details
The October edition of the Alternative Investor is out, looking at alternative news and views. In this issue, expert contributors guide us through the world of art, cars, wine & whisky and watch investments – and the rise of asset based finance.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The October edition of the Alternative Investor is out, looking at alternative news and views. In this issue, expert contributors guide us through the world of art, cars, wine & whisky and watch investments – and the rise of asset based finance.

Our Regulation roundup in this month's edition includes:

  • UK
    • Two Sustainability Disclosure Requirements developments:
      • Naming and marketing rules; and
      • Extending SDR to Portfolio Management.
    • FCA sets out its evolving approach to enforcement
    • FCA feedback on missing data in AIFMD "Annex IV" reports
  • US
    • FinCEN requires registered investment advisers and exempt reporting advisers to develop AML/CFT programs
    • SEC Regulatory Roundup including;
      • SEC fines twelve more firms for recordkeeping failures;
      • Self-reporting firm not fined amidst continued off-channel communications sweep;
      • SEC fines nine firms amidst ongoing examination sweep into Marketing Rule; and
      • SEC fines two firms for custody failures.

Click below for the October edition of The Alternative Investor:

The Alternative Investor

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
RQC Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More