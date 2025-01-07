Pensions Dashboards Programme Publishes Latest Progress Report

The tenth update report from the Pensions Dashboards Programme sets out its progress over the last six months.

The report details how the PDP is working with a group of 20 volunteer participants on connection testing issues and confirms that it is to continuing to work towards the connection timetable set out in the DWP's guidance.

The report also discusses how the MoneyHelper pensions dashboard, which will be made available to the public before commercial dashboards become operational, underwent a service standard assessment in July 2024.

