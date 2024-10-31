ARTICLE
31 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Pension Tax Options (Podcast)

Travers Smith LLP

Nick White, Knowledge Counsel in the Pensions team, reviews potential pensions tax options for Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the new Government's inaugural Budget.
In the sixth episode of this series, Nick White, Knowledge Counsel in our Pensions team, outlines some of the pensions tax options available to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, as she prepares to deliver the new Government's first Budget.

