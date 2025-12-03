ARTICLE
3 December 2025

S6:E2 – The Entrepreneur Revolutionising Home Heating In The UK: Amy Mooney (Video)

In this episode, host Gill Hunter sits down with Amy Mooney, founder of Mutha Cuva – a pioneering clean-heat company leading the shift from gas heating to renewable home energy.
Gill Hunter
Video Summary

In this episode, host Gill Hunter sits down with Amy Mooney, founder of Mutha Cuva – a pioneering clean-heat company leading the shift from gas heating to renewable home energy. Amy is on a mission to close the skills gap in the UK heating industry and drive the adoption of heat pumps and sustainable heating solutions. A passionate advocate for climate action, Amy shares her journey from climate concerns to building a purpose-driven business in a traditionally male-dominated sector. She explains why heat pumps are essential to the UK's clean-heat transition, how smart technology is transforming customer care, and why diversity is critical for the future of the heating industry.

