S6:E2 – The Entrepreneur Revolutionising Home Heating In The UK: Amy Mooney (Video)

Video Summary

In this episode, host Gill Hunter sits down with Amy Mooney, founder of Mutha Cuva – a pioneering clean-heat company leading the shift from gas heating to renewable home energy. Amy is on a mission to close the skills gap in the UK heating industry and drive the adoption of heat pumps and sustainable heating solutions. A passionate advocate for climate action, Amy shares her journey from climate concerns to building a purpose-driven business in a traditionally male-dominated sector. She explains why heat pumps are essential to the UK's clean-heat transition, how smart technology is transforming customer care, and why diversity is critical for the future of the heating industry.

