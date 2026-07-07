Duncan Lewis Launches Free Employment Law Video Series (30 June 2026)

Ian Hurst’s articles from Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors are most popular:

Duncan Lewis Solicitors has made available a new series of free employment law videos, designed to help employees understand their rights in some of the most common and complex workplace situations.

The videos have been produced by Duncan Lewis's specialist Employment team and are designed to provide clear, accessible guidance on key employment law topics without legal jargon.

The series currently includes the following videos:

Raising a Grievance at Work: Everything You Need to Know

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If you are experiencing problems at work, raising a formal grievance is often the first step. This video explains what a grievance is, how the process works, what to expect from your employer, and how to protect your position if the matter escalates.

You can also learn more about our grievance legal services here.

Unfair Dismissal Law Changes UK (2026–2027): What Employees Need to Know

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Significant changes to unfair dismissal law are coming into effect in 2026 and 2027. This video sets out what is changing, how the new rules affect employees' rights from day one of employment, and what to do if you believe you have been dismissed unfairly.

You can also learn more about Unfair Dismissal here.

Whistleblowing at Work: Know Your Rights

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Whistleblowing — reporting wrongdoing in the workplace — is protected by law, but many employees are unaware of the extent of those protections. This video covers what qualifies as a protected disclosure, what protection you are entitled to, and what steps to take if you have suffered a detriment as a result of speaking up.

You can also learn more about whistleblowing claims here.

Maternity and Pregnancy Discrimination at Work

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Pregnancy and maternity are among the most common grounds for workplace discrimination. This video explains what maternity and pregnancy discrimination looks like in practice, what your rights are during pregnancy and maternity leave, and how to challenge unfair treatment.

You can also learn more about Maternity and Pregnancy Discrimination at Work here.

Facing Redundancy? Know Your Rights

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Redundancy can be a stressful and uncertain time. This video explains the redundancy process, your right to a fair selection process and consultation, statutory redundancy pay, and what to do if you believe your redundancy is not genuine.

You can also learn more about redundancy here.

Age Discrimination at Work: Know Your Rights

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Age discrimination affects workers at both ends of the career spectrum and is unlawful under the Equality Act 2010. This video outlines what age discrimination looks like, how to identify it, and the options available to you if you have been treated less favourably because of your age.

You can also learn more about Age Discrimination at Work here.

Settlement Agreements: What You Need to Know

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A settlement agreement is a legally binding contract between an employer and employee, typically used to resolve a workplace dispute or bring employment to an end. This video explains how settlement agreements work, what they usually contain, and why independent legal advice is required before signing one.

You can also learn more about settlement agreements here.