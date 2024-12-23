Employment Winter Newsletter 2024

2024 saw a change of Government in the UK for the first time since 2010. The new Labour Government had pledged it would "deliver the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation".

1 Employment round up

2024 saw a change of Government in the UK for the first time since 2010. The new Labour Government had pledged it would "deliver the biggest upgrade to rights at work for a generation". As promised, the Employment Rights Bill heralds major changes to employment laws including in relation to unfair dismissal, zero hours workers, fire and rehire and collective redundancy consultation, with further changes to come.

We have produced a summary of the Bill and what it means for employers. Although most of the changes will not take effect until 2026, there are various steps employers should take to prepare during 2025 (see Coming up in 2025 below).

Whilst the Employment Rights Bill was the big UK employment news of 2024, we had already seen other developments introduced by the previous Government, being:

A new duty to prevent sexual harassment (see below);





The right to request flexible working from day one;





from day one; A new right to carers' leave ;





; Extended redundancy protection following family leave and more flexible paternity leave rights;





following family leave and more flexible paternity leave rights; Extension of the higher rate of the National Minimum Wage to workers aged 21 or over;





to workers aged 21 or over; Simplification of holiday calculations for zero hours workers;





calculations for zero hours workers; Increased flexibility around TUPE consultation requirements for smaller transfers; and





requirements for smaller transfers; and A new Code of Practice providing employer guidance on "fire and rehire", which will change when the restrictions on "fire and rehire" in the Employment Rights Bill are brought in.

We have advised many clients on updating their policies and procedures to reflect these changes, and we are seeing a number of employers reviewing their family leave benefits more widely, with a view to increasing pay during leave generally and improving entitlements for fathers and partners.

As mentioned above, the most significant legal development for employers this year was the new duty to prevent sexual harassment at work, which came into force this October, and requires employers to take various proactive steps to protect their staff. We have worked with many of our clients to carry out risk assessments, update diversity and harassment policies and review speak up procedures. Training is a key part of any harassment prevention strategy, and we have delivered diversity and speak up training for HR, Legal and managers for a wide range of employers in various sectors.

Both the new duty to prevent sexual harassment, and this year's media coverage of historic harassment allegations at well-known organisations, highlight the focus on employees feeling able to speak up, and ensuring that any concerns are properly investigated. We have advised a number of our clients on updating their "speak up" policies and internal information campaigns, as well as training for managers on handling complaints.

With employees being encouraged to speak up, employers are seeing more issues raised (both recent and historic) which often involve highly sensitive matters or senior individuals (or both). We continue to carry out significant investigations work for our clients, whether advising on the employer's internal investigation, conducting the investigation or instructing an external third party. More information about our employment investigations work can be found here and a link to our investigations checklist can be found here.

Our investigations work often contains a regulatory aspect, for example involving HMRC or UKVI or, most commonly, the FCA in relation to our financial services clients. Workplace culture and diversity is a continuing key focus for the FCA, which this year published a report on non-financial misconduct and action points for firms, including enabling employees to speak up and having effective systems for investigating complaints (our briefing contains more information about the report and action points). The FCA's new diversity and inclusion rules are expected to be published in early 2025 and come into force later in the year.

The economic climate has remained challenging for business this year, and as a result many employers have been carrying out restructuring and redundancy exercises. We have advised on a number of these programmes for our clients, many of which have been pan European or global in nature.

Also on the international front, we have advised clients on a range of other projects including global handbooks and policies, European whistleblowing platforms and processes, and preparation for the forthcoming EU pay transparency rules and new rules on European Works Councils. We have been assisted on these projects by the overseas law firms with whom we work regularly. Employers with EU operations are also preparing for the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) which will require businesses to report on pay and other ESG matters from 2025 onwards.

In 2024, we reported in our Employment Update briefings on employment cases covering a variety of topics including discrimination and offensive beliefs, harassment and baldness, disability reasonable adjustments, disability and misconduct, protected conversations, redundancy pooling, whistleblowing and retracting resignations.

2 Business immigration round up

Throughout 2024 we have seen a renewed focus on employer and sponsorship compliance. In February 2024 the civil penalties for employers found to be employing illegal workers were tripled, increasing from £20,000 previously to the new maximum rate of £60,000 per illegal worker. The new Labour Government has also made clear its commitment to crackdown on visa abuse and to prevent exploitation. With this in mind, we have assisted clients with compliance health checks and staff training sessions throughout the last 12-months.

Significant changes were also made to the Skilled Worker visa route in April 2024, including an increase to the minimum salary threshold employers need to pay for a sponsored work visa, which increased from £26,200 to £38,700. We also saw a review of the minimum salary levels set under the skilled occupation codes as well as the replacement of the previous 'shortage occupation list' with a new significantly reduced 'Immigration Salary List' of roles which benefit from preferential treatment for visa sponsorship. These changes have significantly impacted the ability of employers in certain sectors to sponsor visas for entry level and regional roles.

The new Government has continued the previous Government's move towards a 'digital by default' border and immigration system. Physical BRP cards are now no longer being issued and they have been replaced with an online record of an individual's immigration status (known as an eVisa). The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system has been gradually rolled out since November 2023. This is a new universal 'permission to travel' which is like the ESTA system in the United States. It has now been extended to all eligible non-European nationals (except British and Irish nationals) who will be travelling on or after 8 January 2025.

3 Coming up in 2025

There are various steps which businesses should be planning to take in 2025 to ensure they are prepared for legislative changes in the UK and across Europe:

Harassment at work : With the new duty to prevent sexual harassment at work, and future rules on third party harassment, employers will need to ensure that they have implemented appropriate harassment prevention measures including comprehensive harassment policies and procedures, and regular manager and staff training, and that they keep these under constant review.





: With the new duty to prevent sexual harassment at work, and future rules on third party harassment, employers will need to ensure that they have implemented appropriate harassment prevention measures including comprehensive harassment policies and procedures, and regular manager and staff training, and that they keep these under constant review. Workplace culture, whistleblowing and investigations : A transparent "speak up" culture and properly investigating complaints will continue to be a focus for employers, as a key plank of the harassment prevention strategy, and an essential part of the wider ESG agenda.





: A transparent "speak up" culture and properly investigating complaints will continue to be a focus for employers, as a key plank of the harassment prevention strategy, and an essential part of the wider ESG agenda. Diversity and pay reporting : Employers should consider how to prepare for the forthcoming new UK ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting requirements, as well as the obligations to have gender pay gap and menopause action plans. Businesses with EU operations will need to plan for the EU pay transparency rules due in 2026, which cover pay reporting and other transparency measures, and some of those businesses will also need to consider how to co-ordinate these reporting obligations with the CSRD reporting requirements applying from 2025.





: Employers should consider how to prepare for the forthcoming new UK ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting requirements, as well as the obligations to have gender pay gap and menopause action plans. Businesses with EU operations will need to plan for the EU pay transparency rules due in 2026, which cover pay reporting and other transparency measures, and some of those businesses will also need to consider how to co-ordinate these reporting obligations with the CSRD reporting requirements applying from 2025. Restructuring and redundancies : In light of the challenging economic climate, and forthcoming increase in employer national insurance contributions, some employers may be considering restructurings during 2025, particularly given the planned restrictions on "fire and rehire" and extension of the collective redundancy consultation rules in 2026.





: In light of the challenging economic climate, and forthcoming increase in employer national insurance contributions, some employers may be considering restructurings during 2025, particularly given the planned restrictions on "fire and rehire" and extension of the collective redundancy consultation rules in 2026. Employment Rights Bill preparations: This Bill will introduce a range of changes in 2026, including removal of the unfair dismissal qualifying period and new rights for zero hours workers. Employers can take various steps to prepare for these changes, including updating contracts and policies, and training managers on dealing with performance and conduct issues. We have created a "2025 People Plan" for employers – please get in touch with your usual Employment team contact if you would like to find out more about this.

Key business immigration themes:

Immigration compliance : As part of the Employment Rights Bill, we expect various measures to be introduced as part of the Government's move to crackdown on visa abuse and prevent exploitation. These measures may include barring employers from hiring overseas workers for at least two years where they have repeatedly breached visa rules or committed serious employment breaches. Existing rules already allow for a sponsor licence to be downgraded, revoked or suspended where compliance breaches are identified by the UKVI and these are expected to be tightened or expanded. Employers may also be required to cover all the costs of sponsorship and prevented from charging Skilled Workers for any cost of sponsorship.





: As part of the Employment Rights Bill, we expect various measures to be introduced as part of the Government's move to crackdown on visa abuse and prevent exploitation. These measures may include barring employers from hiring overseas workers for at least two years where they have repeatedly breached visa rules or committed serious employment breaches. Existing rules already allow for a sponsor licence to be downgraded, revoked or suspended where compliance breaches are identified by the UKVI and these are expected to be tightened or expanded. Employers may also be required to cover all the costs of sponsorship and prevented from charging Skilled Workers for any cost of sponsorship. UK and EU visa waiver programme: The ETA will be extended to cover all non-EU nationals for visits to the UK from 8 January 2025 and will then extend to EU nationals visiting the UK from 2 April 2025, at which point, the scheme will be fully in place. This means that generally any non-British or non-Irish national coming to the UK for any purpose will need to hold either an ETA or some form of visa permission. The EU is also introducing a new visa waiver programme (similar to the ESTA programme which applies in the US and the UK's ETA). Under the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), all non-EU nationals (including UK nationals) travelling to the EU will need to apply online or via a mobile app prior to travel. The scheme is set to launch in 2025 although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

For more detail on forthcoming employment and immigration law changes (including EU developments) please see our In the Pipeline timeline here.

4 Our news

