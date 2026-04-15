Acting For Lenders: What "On Panel” Actually Means For Your Conveyancing Transaction

If you are buying a property with the help of a mortgage, you may hear your estate agent, broker or solicitor talk about whether a firm is “on the lender’s panel”.

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If you are buying a property with the help of a mortgage, you may hear your estate agent, broker or solicitor talk about whether a firm is “on the lender’s panel”. For many buyers—particularly first‑time buyers—this can sound opaque or even worrying.

In reality, being “on panel” is a crucial part of how modern conveyancing works. Understanding what it means can help you avoid delays, extra costs and unnecessary stress.

What is a lender’s panel?

Most mortgage lenders keep an approved list (or “panel”) of solicitors they trust to act for them in property transactions. If your solicitor is on that panel, they can usually act for both you and your lender in the same transaction.

This is known as joint representation and is the most common arrangement in residential conveyancing.

If your solicitor is not on the lender’s panel, the lender will usually appoint its own separate solicitor to protect the lender’s interests. This is referred to as separate representation.

Why do lenders have panels?

From the lender’s perspective, a property is security for a substantial loan. Lenders want reassurance that:

Title to the property is good and marketable

Any risks (for example, lease defects or lack of rights) are properly investigated

Their mortgage will be registered correctly at HM Land Registry

Panel firms are required to meet specific standards, hold appropriate insurance, and follow detailed lender instructions. In short, panel membership is about risk management and trust.

Why being “on panel” matters to you as a property buyer

If your solicitor is on your lender’s panel, the transaction is usually simpler, quicker and cheaper.

1. One solicitor instead of two

Joint representation avoids duplication. You do not have two firms reviewing the same documents, raising overlapping questions or waiting on each other.

2. Fewer delays

Separate representation often introduces extra stages into the process—particularly when the lender’s solicitor raises late queries or requests additional documents.

3. Reduced cost

If the lender needs its own solicitor, you will often be asked to pay that firm’s fees, even though you have no direct relationship with them.

Does acting for the lender affect your solicitor’s independence?

This is a common concern, but a misunderstanding.

Your solicitor’s existing duty remains to you as the buyer. Acting for the lender alongside you does not diminish that duty. Instead, it means the solicitor must also ensure that certain lender requirements are satisfied—for example, reporting issues that materially affect the value or marketability of the property.

If a serious conflict arises (which is rare), the solicitor must explain the position clearly and advise on next steps.

What sort of issues must be reported to a lender?

Typical examples include:

Short leases or unusual lease terms

Discrepancies in ownership or boundaries

Building regulation or planning issues

Title defects that could affect resale value

Importantly, these are usually issues a buyer would want to know about anyway. Lender reporting often reinforces good, careful conveyancing.

What happens if problems arise late in the transaction?

If your solicitor is not on the lender’s panel and this is discovered late—sometimes only after a mortgage offer is issued—it can cause significant delay. In some cases, buyers have had to:

Change solicitors mid‑transaction, or

Wait for a lender’s separate solicitor to be instructed

Both scenarios are disruptive and avoidable.

This is why checking panel status early is essential.

How we manage lender panel work

We regularly act for a wide range of mainstream and specialist lenders and are experienced in complying with lenders’ requirements without slowing transactions down.

At the outset, we:

Confirm your lender and panel status

Review mortgage conditions as soon as they are issued

Raise and resolve lender‑specific issues early rather than at the point of exchange

Our aim is to ensure that mortgage requirements are dealt with efficiently, transparently and without surprises.

In summary

Being “on panel” simply means your solicitor is trusted by your lender to act in the transaction. For buyers, it usually means a smoother process, fewer delays and lower overall cost.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.