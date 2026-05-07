Commercial EPCS In 2026: What UK Property Owners Need To Do Now

Commercial Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) have long been required when a building is sold, let, newly built or substantially refurbished, but the current shift is how firmly the rules are now being enforced. With Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) under closer scrutiny and net-zero expectations rising, EPCs are no longer a box-ticking exercise. Non-compliance can directly affect Landlords’ ability to lease space, protect asset value and avoid significant fines.

MEES in 2026: the rating may be the same, but enforcement isn’t…

Under the current MEES framework, a commercial property generally needs to be rated at least EPC E to be legally let, unless a valid exemption has been registered.

Higher minimum ratings are expected later in the decade. The government has consulted on moving the minimum rating to EPC C (likely by 2027/28) and EPC B by around 2030.

What we are seeing is that 2026 is an enforcement “tipping point”. Authorities are paying closer attention to poorly performing F and G rated buildings, lettings that proceed without valid EPC documentation, and exemptions that are incorrectly claimed or not properly recorded.

For landlords, that means the practical risk of non-compliance is increasing even if the threshold has not yet changed. Non-compliance of EPC and MEES regulations may trigger enforcement notices and financial penalties that can reach up to £150,000 per property, alongside reputational exposure through public registers.

Beyond the fines, the bigger commercial risks are often indirect: delays to transactions, restrictions on leasing, loss of tenant confidence and a potential loss of asset value.

Taking Action - Practical steps to stay compliant in 2026

The rules affect anyone with an interest in commercial premises—landlords, investors assessing acquisition risk, and business owners preparing to sell or refinance.

EPC compliance is also relevant before marketing: when advertising a building for sale or rent, you should be confident an in-date EPC is in place and accurately reflects the property.

1. Check current ratings and expiry date

Across any portfolio, and confirm the EPC matches the actual building specification.

2. Identify risk assets

Older buildings, any commercial premises with F or G ratings, those with outdated HVAC systems and industrial units with poor insulation. Plan improvement works before a lease event or marketing period.

3. Review exemptions carefully

Ensure they are genuinely applicable, properly evidenced, and correctly registered where required.

4. Act on the recommendations report

by prioritising measures with a big impact (for example LED lighting upgrades, smart controls, HVAC improvements and targeted fabric enhancements where feasible).

5. Book assessments early

to avoid last-minute compliance issues during sales, lettings or refinancing.

Looking forward – what further changes need to be considered?

From mid to late 2026, commercial EPCs are expected to evolve from a single A–G rating into a multi-metric assessment that better reflects how buildings perform in practice.

Future reports are likely to show separate scores for:

fabric efficiency (insulation and glazing), performance of building services such as HVAC and lighting, operational energy use based on real occupancy patterns, carbon emissions, and projected energy cost to occupiers.

The Government’s review of the Simplified Building Energy Model methodology may introduce smarter modelling (for example, smart meter data), improved treatment of mixed-use and complex properties, and more tailored improvement recommendations.

Another key shift may be shorter certificate validity, potentially decreasing from 10 to 5 years. Landlords will therefore need to renew EPCs routinely, not only at sale or lease events.

Ultimately, 2026 is the year to treat energy performance as a proactive asset-management task. Landlords who assess early, document properly and upgrade strategically will be better placed to avoid enforcement risk now—and to meet the direction of travel toward tighter standards in the years ahead.