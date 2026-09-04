A Practical Guide To Avoiding Vicarious Liability For Independent Contractors

Thankfully, the Court of Appeal's decision in Burger v Wetherspoons didn't need to create new law and gives some reassurance to tried and tested contractual and common law principles where they also reflect the “lived experience” and facts on the ground.

The case highlights the uncertainties that can arise when contractors become embedded within an organisation's operations and offers useful lessons on outsourcing, contractor oversight and opportunities for risk transfer.

Burger v Wetherspoons

On 5 August 2018, Mr Burger was walking away from a Wetherspoons pub when one of the door supervisors deliberately jumped into his back, knee-first, and then, with help from his mate, exerted such “disproportionate force” upon Mr Burger that his hip dislocated.

The door supervisors were employed by Risk Solutions BG Ltd, a security company contracted by Wetherspoons to provide door staff. Mr Burger sued both Risk Solutions and Wetherspoons, arguing that both were vicariously liable for the actions of the security staff.

Risk Solutions had entered liquidation and was later dissolved. The practical issue, therefore, became whether Wetherspoons could be held vicariously liable for the conduct of the security staff.

At first instance, the County Court concluded that Wetherspoons was liable. However, the High Court overturned that decision, and the Court of Appeal agreed that Wetherspoons was not vicariously liable.

The key legal principles

Burger doesn't establish any new legal principles. Instead, it reinforces several well-established rules of thumb:

Employers are generally vicariously liable for the acts of their employees committed in the course of their employment.

Businesses are not usually liable for the acts of a genuinely independent contractor or its employees.

Courts will look at the reality of the relationship, not just the contract - what happens in practice can be just as important as the written terms.

Integration and control remain important considerations. The more contractor personnel are treated like employees, the greater the risk of liability arguments arising.

Outsourcing does not automatically transfer risk. The contractor must remain genuinely independent both on paper and in practice.

For insurers, the practical question is often, whose business was the individual really carrying out at the time of the incident?

If the answer is the contractor's business, liability will generally remain with the contractor. If the contractor's workforce has become integrated into the insured's operations and subject to its control, the position becomes less straightforward.

Why does vicarious liability matter?

Claimants will naturally pursue the organisation with the deepest pockets or the strongest insurance arrangements. The question is, therefore, often not whether a wrong has occurred, but who ultimately bears the cost. Burger confirms that outsourcing can still be an effective means of transferring risk, provided the contractor remains genuinely independent.

Construction provides a useful example. A principal contractor may engage scaffolders, electricians, groundworkers, roofing contractors and cladding installers, all employed by separate businesses. If one subcontractor's employee injures another worker or member of the public, it doesn't automatically follow that the principal contractor will be liable. The answer depends on the true nature of the relationship between the parties.

The importance of integration

One of the recurring themes in vicarious liability cases is integration. Put simply, has the contractor remained a separate business providing services, or have its personnel effectively become part of the insured's workforce?

In Burger, the security staff:

Worked at the same premises for years

Formed part of an established team

Worked closely with management

Even so, they remained employees of an independent contractor.

However, insurers should still pay close attention to integration issues.

A common construction example is a subcontractor workforce that attends the same daily briefings as employees, wears the same branded PPE, receives instructions directly from the site manager and works exclusively on the same projects for years. Whilst none of those factors is decisive, they may provide fertile ground for a claimant seeking to argue that the relationship has moved closer to employment than a traditional subcontractor arrangement.

Warning signs of integration

Contractor personnel may be viewed as part of the insured's workforce if they:

Wear the insured's uniform or branding

Use the insured's email systems or business cards

Appear on staff directories or organisational charts

Attend employee meetings and training sessions

Receive day-to-day instructions from management

Become subject to the insured's disciplinary procedures

Work exclusively for one client over a prolonged period

No single factor is decisive, but collectively they may support an argument that the relationship has become akin to employment.

The hidden risk: blurred boundaries

Problems rarely arise overnight.

Contractors often work alongside employees, sometimes for years on end. Managers become familiar with them, operational pressures increase and, before long, contractors are being treated much like employees.

The contractual documentation may still describe an arms-length, “independent contractor” relationship, but the day-to-day reality tells a different story.

A common construction example is a site manager:

Allocating work directly to subcontractor operatives

Instructing them how tasks should be performed

Addressing performance concerns directly rather than through the subcontractor

Whilst often done for practical reasons, these arrangements can blur the distinction between “bona-fide sub-contractor” and employee, making the assessment of vicarious liability extremely challenging.

For insurers, blurred boundaries can lead to:

Un-knowing but increased exposure to vicarious liability

More complex and expensive litigation unravelling the blurred operational lines

Insurance and indemnity disputes focussing on those initial presentations of fact and number of employees

Reputational damage following serious incidents where responsibility for supervision, control and safe systems of work have fallen between the cracks

Ultimately, blurred operational boundaries can undermine the very purpose of outsourcing by weakening the intended transfer of risk.

How to maintain a clear line of sight

The strongest protection is achieved by ensuring that operational reality matches the contractual position.

Retain separate management structures

The contractor should remain responsible for:

Recruitment Training

Supervision

Performance management

Discipline

Avoid excessive control

Businesses can specify the project outcome they require but should avoid directing contractor personnel in the same way they direct employees. For example, a principal contractor can require roof works to be completed safely and in accordance with the programme. Greater risk arises when it begins directing individual operatives on precisely how the work should be carried out.

Keep contractor staff identifiable

Contractor personnel should remain clearly distinguishable from employees through uniforms, identification and reporting structures. The Court regarded this as a relevant factor in Burger.

Preserve independent reporting lines

Concerns about contractor personnel should generally be raised with the contractor's supervisor or management team rather than directly with individual workers.

Check insurance and solvency

Perhaps the most important practical lesson from Burger is that risk transfer only works if the contractor remains solvent and adequately insured when something goes wrong. Businesses should:

Obtain annual insurance certificates

Monitor renewals

Check indemnity limits

Review contractor financial standing

Maintain robust contractual indemnities

Is your contractor really independent? A quick checklist

Before an incident occurs, ask:

Does the contractor recruit, train and supervise its own staff?

Are contractor personnel clearly identifiable as contractor employees?

Do managers understand the limits of their authority over contractor personnel?

Have contractor staff become unnecessarily integrated into the workforce?

Have insurance and solvency checks been carried out recently?

Could the contractor's independence be demonstrated if a claim arose tomorrow?

Key takeaway

Burger v Wetherspoons is not about new law. It is a reminder that courts will look at substance over form when assessing “employment” relationships and the potential for vicarious liability.

For insurers and insureds, the lesson is straightforward: outsourcing can be an effective means of transferring risk, but only where the contractor remains genuinely independent in both form and practice. The greater the integration of contractor personnel into the insured's workforce and under its control, the more difficult it may be to persuade a court that responsibility should stop at the contractor's door.

See our litigation case review for more court decisions that may be of interest.