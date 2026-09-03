Mum Campaigns For Better Post-birth Care After Birmingham Hospital Failings

Mum instructs medical negligence lawyers to secure answers and access to specialist rehabilitation

A mum was left needing emergency surgery for a perforated bowel days after giving birth after medics did not act on scan results showing serious swelling.

Natalie Chubb is now campaigning for women to receive better care following childbirth and ensure they’re listened to.

It comes after the 37-year-old, became seriously unwell days after giving birth to daughter Brooke by cesarean section at Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham.

Solihull mum Natalie develops sepsis

Natalie, of Fordbridge, Solihull, suffered severe abdominal swelling and vomiting, including faecal matter. However, rather than diagnosing she had a swollen bowel, medics interpreted the result of a scan as Natalie experiencing a temporary slowing of her bowel’s movements following surgery.

She developed sepsis – where the body attacks itself in response to an infection. She required life-saving surgery, including having part of her bowel removed and a stoma fitted.

Hospital Trust admits breach of duty

Following her ordeal, the mum-of-two instructed specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care under University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and secure her answers.

The Hospital Trust admitted a breach of duty. It acknowledged that an earlier diagnosis would have led to treatment sooner and, if needed, surgery at an earlier stage - around three days earlier - with a more positive outcome.

Jade Elliott-Archer, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Natalie, said:

"Natalie went through a truly traumatic experience at what should have been one of the happiest times in her life. She was left with life-threatening complications which required emergency surgery. “Our investigations have identified concerning failings in how Natalie’s condition was recognised and responded to as her condition worsened. “While these admissions provide Natalie with answers she deserves, they also highlight serious concerns about the care women can receive after birth. “As she continues to come to terms with her ordeal, we’re continuing to support Natalie so she can access the specialist support she needs. “However, it’s now crucial that lessons are learned to ensure other mums are listened to and receive the safe, timely care they deserve."

Medical negligence: Natalie's story

Natalie, a factory worker, had an emergency caesarean on 11 January, 2023. In the days after, she experienced severe abdominal pain, swelling and vomiting and was unable to open her bowels.

Despite raising concerns, her condition worsened. Scans later showed significant swelling of her bowel, but errors in how they were interpreted meant she was not treated appropriately at the time.

On 18 January, she underwent emergency surgery after her bowel perforated.

The Trust admitted that a CT scan carried out on 14 January was incorrectly reported and that decisions about Natalie’s care were based on that error.

The Trust accepted that the scan results showed serious bowel swelling and Natalie should have been referred for urgent treatment as her condition worsened, but this did not happen.

Natalie, who also has a 15-year-old son, Callum, has since had further surgery, including reversal of the stoma and treatment for complications including a hernia and ongoing wound problems.

Natalie wants to improve care for other mums

Natalie said: