How Is Personal Injury Compensation Calculated?

Personal injury compensation is calculated by assessing the injury, its severity and the impact it has had on your life. It usually includes general damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenity, plus special damages for financial losses such as lost earnings, care, medical expenses, treatment and future losses.

The amount of compensation will depend on the individual circumstances of the claim. Medical evidence, recovery time, ongoing symptoms and the effect on work, independence and everyday activities can all influence the calculation.

JMW’s personal injury solicitors have extensive experience assessing complex claims and making sure the full impact of an injury is taken into account. We look beyond the injury itself to identify the wider losses and support needs that may form part of the compensation claim. This guide explains how personal injury compensation is calculated and the main factors that can affect the final amount.

Personal injury compensation covers the impact an injury has had on your life. A compensation claim usually includes two main categories: general damages and special damages.

A personal injury claim is calculated by looking at evidence. This can include medical records, independent medical reports, payslips, receipts, invoices and details of care needs.

For example, if a person sustains a back injury in a car accident, their compensation amount may include the injury compensation band for the back injury, time off work, medical treatment, travel costs and future rehabilitation.

How Do the Judicial College Guidelines Affect Injury Compensation?

The Judicial College Guidelines help solicitors, insurers and courts assess general damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenity. They set out compensation brackets for different types and severities of injury.

The Guidelines do not give one fixed compensation amount for every injury. Instead, they provide ranges. Medical evidence and the individual impact of the injury then help determine where a case may sit within the relevant bracket.

For example, the 18th edition of the Guidelines places a minor back injury where a full recovery is made without surgery within around one to two years in a bracket of £5,750 to £10,420. By contrast, severe back injuries involving disc lesions, fractures or chronic conditions with continuing severe pain and disability can fall within a bracket of £51,230 to £92,130.

The same principle applies across other injuries. A moderate ankle injury involving fractures or ligament damage with ongoing problems such as difficulty walking or a risk of osteoarthritis is valued at £18,150 to £35,130. More modest ankle injuries can attract compensation of up to £18,150, depending on recovery and any continuing symptoms.

These examples show why the compensation bracket is only the starting point. The severity of the injury, recovery period, ongoing symptoms and effect on day-to-day life all help determine the appropriate figure within that range.

JMW uses the latest Judicial College Guidelines when providing the figures within its personal injury compensation calculator, alongside medical evidence and the individual circumstances of the injury

How Are Future Losses Calculated?

Future losses are calculated where an injury is expected to cause ongoing costs or financial losses. These can include future loss of earnings, care, treatment, rehabilitation, equipment and adaptations.

Medical, employment and care evidence can help establish what support is likely to be needed and for how long.

The Judicial College Guidelines assess general damages rather than future financial losses, but they show how certain injuries can create longer-term needs. For example, they refer to serious knee injuries where future joint replacement surgery may be required, and severe ankle injuries that can affect employment or require special footwear.

They also describe severe Complex Regional Pain Syndrome cases where the ability to work may be greatly reduced and significant care or domestic assistance may be needed.

The Government Actuary’s Department publishes the Ogden Tables, which help calculate lump-sum compensation for future losses. The Personal Injury Discount Rate may also apply to certain future financial losses in England and Wales.

Future losses are often important in serious injury claims, but they can also apply where a less severe injury creates ongoing work, treatment or care needs.

How Are Multiple Injuries Calculated?

Multiple injuries are calculated by assessing each injury and then considering their combined impact. Compensation is not usually worked out by simply adding together the Judicial College Guidelines brackets for each injury.

The Guidelines illustrate this approach in cases involving injuries to several fingers. They state that the individual figures should not simply be added together. Instead, the overall extent of the pain, suffering and loss of amenity should be assessed.

The same principle helps explain how a wider multiple injury claim is valued. Solicitors consider how the injuries interact and their combined effect on mobility, work, care needs, recovery and day-to-day life.

For example, someone who sustains a brain injury alongside back and limb injuries may experience effects that cannot be understood by looking at each injury separately. Medical evidence helps establish the overall impact and the appropriate level of compensation.

JMW has a specialist team for serious multiple injury claims, where several injuries need to be considered as part of the same claim.

How Are Criminal Injury Claims Calculated?

Criminal injury claims are different from standard personal injury claims. They may be handled through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA).

The CICA operates the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, which has its own eligibility rules and tariff-based approach to compensation. This differs from many civil personal injury claims, where the Judicial College Guidelines provide compensation brackets for general damages based on the type and severity of injury.

For example, the Judicial College Guidelines contain separate brackets for injuries such as brain injuries, fractures and recognised psychiatric injuries. A CICA claim is not valued by simply applying these Judicial College brackets. The relevant CICA tariff and Scheme rules are used instead.

Criminal injuries will normally need to have been reported to the police. Different time limits and evidence requirements also apply. Depending on the circumstances, compensation may reflect qualifying physical and mental injuries.

This means the route to compensation and the way an award is calculated can differ significantly from a standard personal injury claim.

What Evidence Is Used To Calculate Personal Injury Compensation?

Evidence is used to show the extent of the injury and the losses linked to it. Different types of evidence can help establish the injuries sustained, the recovery period and the expenses or other losses caused by the accident.

Useful evidence can include:

Medical records.

Independent medical reports.

Photographs of injuries.

Payslips and employment records.

Receipts and invoices.

Medical bills.

Travel records.

Care diaries.

Notes about symptoms and recovery.

Evidence of future treatment needs.

Medical records and independent medical reports are especially important. They help show the injuries sustained, the recovery period, treatment needs and long-term prognosis.

Other evidence helps calculate financial losses. For example, if someone needs physiotherapy, specialist equipment and additional travel following a serious injury, receipts and invoices can show the cost. Medical evidence can then help establish why those expenses were reasonably required as a result of the injury.

JMW’s guide to what evidence is needed for a personal injury claim explains the different forms of evidence that may be relevant and how a solicitor can help obtain them.

Should You Use An Injury Compensation Calculator?

An injury compensation calculator can be a useful starting point if you want an early indication of how compensation may be assessed. It can help you explore typical compensation ranges for different types and severities of injury.

Calculators are particularly useful for understanding the part of a claim that relates to the injury itself. They can give you a clearer sense of the factors that may influence compensation and help you prepare for a discussion with a solicitor.

However, every personal injury claim is different. A full valuation can also take account of:

Medical evidence and recovery times.

Loss of earnings.

Treatment and rehabilitation costs.

Care and support needs.

Travel and other related expenses.

Future financial losses.

These wider factors are specific to your circumstances and cannot always be reflected fully in an online calculator.

JMW’s personal injury compensation calculator can provide a helpful initial guide to potential compensation. A solicitor can then assess the wider impact of the injury and advise on the full value of your claim.

Do Most Personal Injury Claims Settle Out Of Court?

Many personal injury claims are resolved without a full court hearing. However, each claim depends on the facts, evidence and the position taken by the other side.

The claims process usually involves gathering evidence, assessing the injury, calculating losses and negotiating compensation. Court proceedings may be needed in some cases, but this does not always mean there will be a final hearing.

JMW’s guide to the lifecycle of a personal injury claim explains the main stages of the process, from starting a claim and gathering evidence through to its conclusion.

What Is the Time Limit for Personal Injury Claims?

Under section 11 of the Limitation Act 1980, the general time limit for personal injury claims in England and Wales is three years. The point from which this period runs depends on the circumstances of the claim.

Different rules can apply to children and in some other circumstances. JMW’s guide to personal injury claim time limits explains these rules in more detail.

How Do the Judicial College Guidelines Affect Injury Compensation?

The Judicial College Guidelines help solicitors, insurers and courts assess general damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenity. They set out compensation brackets for different types and severities of injury.

The Guidelines do not give one fixed compensation amount for every injury. Instead, they provide ranges. Medical evidence and the individual impact of the injury then help determine where a case may sit within the relevant bracket.

For example, the 18th edition of the Guidelines places a minor back injury where a full recovery is made without surgery within around one to two years in a bracket of £5,750 to £10,420. By contrast, severe back injuries involving disc lesions, fractures or chronic conditions with continuing severe pain and disability can fall within a bracket of £51,230 to £92,130.

The same principle applies across other injuries. A moderate ankle injury involving fractures or ligament damage with ongoing problems such as difficulty walking or a risk of osteoarthritis is valued at £18,150 to £35,130. More modest ankle injuries can attract compensation of up to £18,150, depending on recovery and any continuing symptoms.

These examples show why the compensation bracket is only the starting point. The severity of the injury, recovery period, ongoing symptoms and effect on day-to-day life all help determine the appropriate figure within that range.

JMW uses the latest Judicial College Guidelines when providing the figures within its personal injury compensation calculator, alongside medical evidence and the individual circumstances of the injury

How Are Future Losses Calculated?

Future losses are calculated where an injury is expected to cause ongoing costs or financial losses. These can include future loss of earnings, care, treatment, rehabilitation, equipment and adaptations.

Medical, employment and care evidence can help establish what support is likely to be needed and for how long.

The Judicial College Guidelines assess general damages rather than future financial losses, but they show how certain injuries can create longer-term needs. For example, they refer to serious knee injuries where future joint replacement surgery may be required, and severe ankle injuries that can affect employment or require special footwear.

They also describe severe Complex Regional Pain Syndrome cases where the ability to work may be greatly reduced and significant care or domestic assistance may be needed.

The Government Actuary’s Department publishes the Ogden Tables, which help calculate lump-sum compensation for future losses. The Personal Injury Discount Rate may also apply to certain future financial losses in England and Wales.

Future losses are often important in serious injury claims, but they can also apply where a less severe injury creates ongoing work, treatment or care needs.

How Are Multiple Injuries Calculated?

Multiple injuries are calculated by assessing each injury and then considering their combined impact. Compensation is not usually worked out by simply adding together the Judicial College Guidelines brackets for each injury.

The Guidelines illustrate this approach in cases involving injuries to several fingers. They state that the individual figures should not simply be added together. Instead, the overall extent of the pain, suffering and loss of amenity should be assessed.

The same principle helps explain how a wider multiple injury claim is valued. Solicitors consider how the injuries interact and their combined effect on mobility, work, care needs, recovery and day-to-day life.

For example, someone who sustains a brain injury alongside back and limb injuries may experience effects that cannot be understood by looking at each injury separately. Medical evidence helps establish the overall impact and the appropriate level of compensation.

JMW has a specialist team for serious multiple injury claims, where several injuries need to be considered as part of the same claim.

How Are Criminal Injury Claims Calculated?

Criminal injury claims are different from standard personal injury claims. They may be handled through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA).

The CICA operates the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, which has its own eligibility rules and tariff-based approach to compensation. This differs from many civil personal injury claims, where the Judicial College Guidelines provide compensation brackets for general damages based on the type and severity of injury.

For example, the Judicial College Guidelines contain separate brackets for injuries such as brain injuries, fractures and recognised psychiatric injuries. A CICA claim is not valued by simply applying these Judicial College brackets. The relevant CICA tariff and Scheme rules are used instead.

Criminal injuries will normally need to have been reported to the police. Different time limits and evidence requirements also apply. Depending on the circumstances, compensation may reflect qualifying physical and mental injuries.

This means the route to compensation and the way an award is calculated can differ significantly from a standard personal injury claim.

What Evidence Is Used To Calculate Personal Injury Compensation?

Evidence is used to show the extent of the injury and the losses linked to it. Different types of evidence can help establish the injuries sustained, the recovery period and the expenses or other losses caused by the accident.

Useful evidence can include:

Medical records.

Independent medical reports.

Photographs of injuries.

Payslips and employment records.

Receipts and invoices.

Medical bills.

Travel records.

Care diaries.

Notes about symptoms and recovery.

Evidence of future treatment needs.

Medical records and independent medical reports are especially important. They help show the injuries sustained, the recovery period, treatment needs and long-term prognosis.

Other evidence helps calculate financial losses. For example, if someone needs physiotherapy, specialist equipment and additional travel following a serious injury, receipts and invoices can show the cost. Medical evidence can then help establish why those expenses were reasonably required as a result of the injury.

JMW’s guide to what evidence is needed for a personal injury claim explains the different forms of evidence that may be relevant and how a solicitor can help obtain them.

Should You Use An Injury Compensation Calculator?

An injury compensation calculator can be a useful starting point if you want an early indication of how compensation may be assessed. It can help you explore typical compensation ranges for different types and severities of injury.

Calculators are particularly useful for understanding the part of a claim that relates to the injury itself. They can give you a clearer sense of the factors that may influence compensation and help you prepare for a discussion with a solicitor.

However, every personal injury claim is different. A full valuation can also take account of:

Medical evidence and recovery times.

Loss of earnings.

Treatment and rehabilitation costs.

Care and support needs.

Travel and other related expenses.

Future financial losses.

These wider factors are specific to your circumstances and cannot always be reflected fully in an online calculator.

JMW’s personal injury compensation calculator can provide a helpful initial guide to potential compensation. A solicitor can then assess the wider impact of the injury and advise on the full value of your claim.

Do Most Personal Injury Claims Settle Out Of Court?

Many personal injury claims are resolved without a full court hearing. However, each claim depends on the facts, evidence and the position taken by the other side.

The claims process usually involves gathering evidence, assessing the injury, calculating losses and negotiating compensation. Court proceedings may be needed in some cases, but this does not always mean there will be a final hearing.

JMW’s guide to the lifecycle of a personal injury claim explains the main stages of the process, from starting a claim and gathering evidence through to its conclusion.

What Is the Time Limit for Personal Injury Claims?

Under section 11 of the Limitation Act 1980, the general time limit for personal injury claims in England and Wales is three years. The point from which this period runs depends on the circumstances of the claim.

Different rules can apply to children and in some other circumstances. JMW’s guide to personal injury claim time limits explains these rules in more detail.