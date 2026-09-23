Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month: Teesside Family Secures Six-figure Settlement

Family warn of dangers of asbestos as they support Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month

High Court enters judgment against ICI

The family of a former chemical plant worker who died after developing an asbestos-related lung disease has received a six-figure settlement.

Barry Key, of Middlesbrough, died after developing asbestosis. Classed as a form of pulmonary fibrosis, the incurable lung disease is caused by breathing in asbestos fibres, that cause permanent scarring of the lungs and progressive breathing difficulties, often decades before symptoms appear.

Prior to his death, the dad-of-one and grandad-of-one instructed expert asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate whether his exposure and illness was linked to his work history.

After the 80-year-old, who worked for chemical manufacturer Imperial Chemical Industries Limited (ICI) for four decades, died, his wife Shirley, 76, continued his case.

Irwin Mitchell launched High Court proceedings against ICI, arguing that the company failed to protect Barry against asbestos exposure during his employment at its manufacturing plant in Billingham.

While ICI initially contested the claim, following legal submissions made to the High Court, it subsequently accepted that it had breached its duty of care to protect Barry from asbestos exposure.

ICI and Irwin Mitchell later reached an out-of-court settlement, resulting in compensation being paid to Barry's family.

Barry's family are now speaking out during Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month to raise awareness of the impact industrial lung disease can have.

Dominic Riley, the specialist asbestos-related disease solicitor at Irwin Mitchell representing Barry’s family, said:

“What happened to Barry highlights the devastating consequences asbestos exposure continues to have many years after exposure occurs. “Even though Barry's exposure occurred in the 1960s and 1970s, the risks associated with asbestos were well known and employers had a duty to protect their workers. "Barry's loved ones have been through an extremely difficult time, first witnessing the destructive nature of his illness and then coming to terms with his death. "While nothing can ever make up for what happened, we're pleased to have secured his loved ones with the answers they deserve. We hope this settlement brings some measure of closure to Shirley and the rest of Barry's family as they continue to grieve his loss." "Asbestos continues to pose a real risk across the UK, and Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month serves as an important reminder of the devastating impact asbestos exposure can still have on workers and their families."

Barry began working for ICI in 1962 as part of its youth training programme.

His legal team said that between 1962 and 1978 he was exposed to significant quantities of asbestos dust while working in a variety of roles, including as an operations worker and later an instrument technician in the Ammonia Plant.

Barry, who married Shirley in 1970, recalled working alongside maintenance workers removing and replacing asbestos insulation on pipework and equipment. Areas were often dusty and poorly ventilated.

Barry, who had a daughter, Jacqueline Key-Griffith, 41, and grandson, Alex Key-Griffith, 10, began suffering from breathlessness in September 2022.

In February 2023, doctors advised that scarring on his lungs appeared consistent with asbestosis. His breathing difficulties continued to worsen and, later that year, specialists recommended oxygen therapy.

However, Barry's health continued to deteriorate and he moved into a hospice, where he died on 1 July 2026.

Shirely said:

"Before he started showing symptoms Barry was relatively fit and independent. "He loved being out in the garden, looking after the house and helping wherever he could. He took great pride in driving us around and being, as he liked to put it, my chauffeur. He enjoyed looking after the people he loved. "Barry loved Jacqueline and Alex deeply and our lives revolved around family. We spent as much time together as possible and enjoyed many holidays over the years. He had a very close relationship with Alex and they would watch cricket and football just so he could talk to Alex about it. "Watching his health deteriorate was heartbreaking. Barry became increasingly breathless and gradually lost the ability to do the things he loved. Even having a conversation became difficult because talking often left him short of breath and exhausted. "While grateful for the care he received Barry found losing his independence incredibly difficult. The final months of his life were especially difficult and we miss him every day. "Securing the settlement felt like a weight had been lifted and allowed us to remember Barry for the wonderful husband, dad and grandad he was, rather than the illness he endured in the final years of his life. "We hope that sharing Barry's story we can help raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis and the impact it can have on families."

Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month takes place every year throughout September and is supported by Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.