Deep Dive: Lessons From The Gatwick Airport Judicial Review Claims

Legal points to note from the judgments

Naturally, much of the two claims related to matters specific to the NRP and this particular decision letter. However, there are several notable points with potential relevance beyond this scheme, particularly for other aviation expansion projects that might be on the horizon (not mentioning any names…)

Interpretation of the Airports National Policy Statement ( ANPS )

The High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed Mr Barclay's argument that the ANPS does not support expansion at Gatwick Airport, or at least not to the extent comprised in the NRP.

Interpreting that policy, the Court of Appeal held that the ANPS, together with the Government policy document 'Making best use of existing runways' (June 2018) (MBU) (our emphasis):

"specially contemplated that proposals for increased capacity at airports other than Heathrow (for which there was a specific scheme for a new runway) by way of making best use of existing runways would be supported, subject to the satisfaction of environmental concerns and… a demonstrable need… additional or different… to that being met by [Heathrow's North-West Runway]" [23]; and "there is no cap on the scale of proposals that can be brought forward under the ANPS and MBU policy and in particular proposals which would lead to an increase of in excess of 10mppa are expressly contemplated" [24].

These are useful conclusions for non-Heathrow airports seeking to rely upon ANPS and MBU for large-scale expansion projects to better utilise their existing runways. Of course, the ANPS is likely to shortly be replaced by the new Heathrow Expansion NPS (HENPS) – however, the draft HENPS retains similar wording on airports beyond Heathrow making best use of their existing runways and explicitly reaffirms support for MBU (see para. 1.23), and thus analogies can likely be drawn from the judgment's treatment of the ANPS.

No need for a decision-maker to resolve every dispute

Mr Barclay's other appealed ground was relatively project-specific, attacking the SST for not having expressly dealt with a particular dispute between an objector group and the applicant on Gatwick's business passenger forecasts and the economic value ascribed to those passengers. This ground was rejected.

The point of useful wider application in this respect was the Court of Appeal's reminder that, where there is a "wide variety of evidential material [and] policy" from which a decision-maker can draw conclusions and on which they can place weight, "[t]he selection of the evidence to be relied upon and the weight to attach to it was entirely a matter for the ExA and the SST" [34] – they are matters of judgment for the decision-maker. This is provided they are fully reasoned and that the matters left out of account are not mandatory material considerations.

In relation to giving reasons, full reasons are not needed on every technical dispute aired during an examination, where that dispute is not a "principal controversial issue" [34].

Distinction between the significance of GHG emissions and their policy implications

CAGNE's argument that it was irrational for the SST to conclude that GHG emissions from the project would have a 'moderate adverse' significant effect for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) purposes (applying the seminal practitioner IEMA1 Guidance) but that they would not be "so significant that it would have a material impact on the ability of government to meet its carbon reduction targets" (this being the policy test under ANPS para. 5.82) was also dismissed.

The Court of Appeal held that a development "may not be fully compatible with the UK's net zero trajectory, as the SST found to be the case here, but… still not materially impact upon the UK's ability to meet its net zero [sic] and the carbon budgets". Such a finding was held not to involve any "inherent contradiction" because there are "degrees of compatibility" [46].

The Court of Appeal was also assisted by the SST's conclusion here that falling short in fully contributing to net zero would be "mitigated in the long term" by other Government policy (here, the JZS).

This is a useful steer for developers preparing Environmental Statement (ES) chapters on GHG, particularly in an aviation context, and shows that even significant effects for EIA purposes can rationally be concluded to be policy compliant and to not jeopardise the long-term achievement of the UK's climate targets.

Application of Finch to GHG effects and need for quantification

Both Courts disagreed with CAGNE's argument that it was irrational for the SST not to require that non-CO 2 emissions be quantified as part of her consideration of the significance of GHG emissions, and that this was contrary to the precautionary principle.

The Court of Appeal noted that the Supreme Court case of Finch confirmed that "insufficiency of evidence may be relevant to a decision-maker's judgment as to the adequacy of the nature and scope of EIA…" [56]. Whilst the precautionary principle "requires a high standard of investigation… its application ultimately rests on the judgment of the decision-maker" [57].

Here, many submissions were made to the SST during the examination and decision stage regarding the need or not to quantify non-CO 2 emissions, and the methods which might be deployed to do so. Gatwick Airport asserted that, given the uncertainty as to a settled method and the difficulty in contextualising any resulting figure (as UK carbon budgets do not account for non-CO 2 ), a qualitative assessment was an appropriate and lawful approach. The SST ultimately agreed, and took non-CO 2 emissions into account in her conclusions on that basis, treating them as an additional negative impact of the project.

The Court of Appeal concluded that this was an "adequate assessment of those emissions for the purposes of EIA" and that the approach was not arguably irrational. Indeed, the Court went so far as to say that the SST's conclusion in this respect was "not surprising given that… the representations [the SST] received did not make any real attempt to show that the two [ways of quantifying non-CO 2 emissions] put forward used a method which overcame the ExA's concerns [at the lack of an agreed or settled methodology]" [68].

This is a useful confirmation of the lawful approach to EIA of non-CO 2 emissions, following similar findings in previous High Court cases relating to Bristol Airport (BAAN) and Luton Airport (LADACAN).

Interestingly, CAGNE did not appeal the High Court's dismissal of its related ground that the SST's treatment of inbound flight emissions was unlawful. The SST had concluded that, given inbound flight emissions are also not encompassed within UK national carbon budgets, there could be no meaningful quantitative assessment of them against a relevant benchmark. Hence, a qualitative assessment was appropriate.

The High Court found the SST's approach to be lawful, with Mould J concluding that:

"There is no legal principle which requires a public authority deciding whether to grant a development consent to contextualise GHG emissions or to compare them with a benchmark." [230]

Reliance on Government policies

CAGNE was unsuccessful in its assertion that the SST erred in placing reliance on the policy and assumptions in the JZS when consenting the NRP. Gatwick had argued that it was reasonable for it and the SST to rely on this document given that it represents extant Government policy and that the policy itself contains mechanisms to review and adjust the policy as needed.

The Court of Appeal accepted Gatwick's submissions that the SST "was entitled to rely upon his or her own policies, including the JZS, to deliver the purpose for which they had been designed, namely achieving the carbon budgets" [82], citing the case of Dawes. The SST here was entitled not to reduce the weight placed on the trajectories in the JZS. This was unchanged by two later pieces of information asserted by CAGNE as undermining that policy:

submissions made into the examination by the Aviation Environment Federation seeking to undermine the JZS: the Court held that these were taken into account by the ExA and SST but that they rationally concluded the policy remained robust; and a 'Policy Commission Return' prepared by the DfT for DESNZ in connection with the preparation of the Carbon Budget and Growth Delivery Plan: given the specific purpose of such returns, which are prepared periodically, it was rational for the SST not to take them into account so as to question the JZS – else she would have to take a whole sequence of such returns into account (given they are produced periodically), which would be unworkable.

Requirement 'tailpieces'

The High Court and Court of Appeal also dismissed CAGNE's argument that the SST acted irrationally in accepting the wording of requirement 31 of the development consent order (DCO), which dealt with the mitigation of potential wastewater impacts by requiring Gatwick Airport and Thames Water (TW) to go through a process to confirm TW's capacity to take the increased wastewater flows from the expanded airport or otherwise for Gatwick to construct its own wastewater treatment works.

Part of that ground challenged the common DCO drafting where a requirement imposes an obligation to be complied with in a particular manner "unless otherwise agreed" with the relevant entity overseeing that requirement (i.e. a local planning authority or other statutory body). A previous case (Midcounties Co-Operative) had found that such tailpieces could be unlawful where they allowed development to take place that went beyond the scope of development considered in the planning application (e.g. a limit on floorspace could be circumvented if "otherwise agreed" after permission was granted). However, the Court of Appeal concluded that that principle was not engaged in Gatwick's case, including because the DCO contained a provision requiring TW not to "otherwise agree" something unless it had no new or materially different environmental effects to those assessed in Gatwick's application.

In response to CAGNE's assertion that it was not appropriate for TW as a statutory undertaker (rather than a local authority) to be able to approve a different course of action at all, the Court was content that this was acceptable given the matter was within their "statutory responsibilities" [97]. The tailpiece was perfectly lawful.

This is a useful confirmation of the lawfulness of tailpiece drafting, provided it does not facilitate development that goes beyond that considered in the planning application.