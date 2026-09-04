Can I Make A Claim After An Escalator Accident?

Sustaining an injury in an escalator accident can affect your mobility, work and everyday life. You may be able to claim compensation if the accident was caused by unsafe premises, inadequate maintenance or another party’s negligence.

Escalator accidents can happen anywhere this equipment is used. This includes shopping centres, railway stations, airports, offices and leisure venues. They may involve slips, falls, trapped clothing or footwear, or a mechanical fault that causes the escalator to stop suddenly.

The party responsible for the premises has a duty to take reasonable steps to keep visitors safe. Maintenance contractors and other organisations may also share responsibility. Should this occur, speaking to a personal injury solicitor will help you to find out what happened, identify who was at fault and explain your legal options for making an escalator accident compensation claim.

Read on to learn more about what can happen if you are injured whilst using an escalator, and what your legal options might be.

When Can You Make an Escalator Accident Claim?

You could make an escalator accident claim if another party failed to take reasonable care and this caused your injuries.

A compensation claim will usually need to establish that:

Another person or organisation owed you a duty of care

They failed to take reasonable safety precautions

This failure caused the escalator accident

You sustained an injury as a result

For example, an escalator accident caused by a known mechanical defect could lead to a claim if the responsible party failed to arrange timely repairs.

You might also have grounds to claim compensation if inspections were missed or warning signs were not provided around an identified hazard.

You do not need to establish who was at fault before contacting a solicitor. Several organisations may have been responsible for the escalator. A solicitor can investigate their respective roles and determine how the accident happened.

What Are the Most Common Causes of Escalator Accidents?

Escalator accidents often involve slips, trips, falls or entrapment. However, every incident is different.

Slips, trips and falls

A person may fall if there is liquid or debris on an escalator step. Damaged flooring near the entrance or exit can also create a tripping risk.

Overcrowding can cause people to lose their balance. A person might also fall if an escalator changes speed, jerks or stops suddenly.

Trapped footwear or clothing

Shoes, laces, bags and loose clothing can become trapped between moving components. Entrapment can happen near the side of the escalator or around the comb plate where people step on or off.

Comb plates help people enter and exit the escalator safely. Skirt deflector brushes are designed to encourage people to keep away from gaps at the sides.

Damaged or poorly maintained components can increase the risk of footwear or clothing becoming trapped.

Mechanical faults

Mechanical failures can cause an escalator to move unpredictably. Examples include:

Sudden changes in speed

Defective steps

Damaged handrails

Unexpected stopping or starting

Faults involving the emergency stop button

Gaps between moving components

Regular maintenance and suitable safety inspections help identify worn parts before they cause harm.

Poor maintenance

Escalators should be inspected and serviced at appropriate intervals. Maintenance should follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

An owner or operator must also respond when a fault is reported. Allowing an unsafe escalator to remain in use can put visitors at risk.

Poor management around the escalator

An escalator may be mechanically safe but the surrounding area could still create a risk. Obstructions, unmanaged queues and overcrowding can lead to falls.

Those responsible for the premises should consider how the escalator is used. Appropriate measures could include managing queues, keeping access points clear and displaying clear safety information.

What Injuries Can an Escalator Accident Cause?

The common injuries caused by escalator accidents range from cuts and bruising to serious physical injuries.

Potential escalator injuries include:

Cuts and bruising

Crush injuries

Injuries caused by trapped clothing or footwear

A fall can also cause a person to collide with other passengers, steps, luggage or nearby structures.

The extent of the injuries sustained will depend on how the accident happened. Some people recover after a short period of treatment. Others experience ongoing pain, limited movement or changes to their everyday life.

Seek medical attention after an escalator accident. A healthcare professional can assess your injuries and recommend appropriate treatment.

Who Could Be Responsible for an Escalator Accident?

Responsibility depends on who controlled the premises and who managed the escalator’s inspection, servicing and repair.

The responsible party could be:

The owner or occupier of the building

A shopping centre or venue operator

A railway or transport operator

An escalator maintenance company

An installation or repair contractor

An employer if the accident happened at work

More than one party may share responsibility. For example, a property owner might have appointed an external contractor to complete regular maintenance. The claim would need to examine what each organisation knew and what action it took.

Under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957, occupiers in England and Wales must take reasonable care to keep lawful visitors reasonably safe while using their premises. The duty applies to the condition of the premises and things done or omitted there.

Different workplace health and safety duties may apply where the escalator was used as part of a person’s employment.

What Should You Do After an Escalator Accident?

Your health should be the immediate priority. Seek emergency assistance where necessary and attend hospital or another appropriate medical service.

You should then take the following steps where possible.

Report the incident

Tell the building operator, station staff, security team or another person responsible for the premises.

Ask them to record the accident. Note the name of the person you spoke to and request the incident reference number.

Record the scene

Take photographs or videos if it is safe to do so. Record:

The escalator

The step or component involved

The entrance and exit

Nearby warning signs

Visible damage or debris

Your injuries

Do not put yourself at further risk to collect evidence.

Collect witness contact details

Ask anyone who saw the accident for their name and contact details. Witnesses may be able to describe how the escalator moved or what condition it was in.

Keep relevant items

Retain any footwear, clothing or belongings damaged in the incident. Do not repair or dispose of them before seeking legal advice.

Record your costs

Keep receipts and records for costs linked to the accident. These might include travel costs, care costs, treatment expenses and lost earnings.

What Evidence Can Support an Escalator Accident Claim?

Evidence helps establish how the accident happened and how your injuries have affected you.

Useful evidence may include:

Photographs and videos

CCTV footage

Witness evidence

Accident report records

Medical records

Independent medical reports

Inspection and maintenance records

Risk assessments

Repair documents

Records of previous faults

Evidence of lost earnings and expenses

Some evidence will be held by the property owner or maintenance contractor. Our solicitors can request these documents and secure available CCTV footage before it is deleted.

Medical reports will explain the nature of your injuries. They can also outline any treatment, rehabilitation or support you require.

Read more aboutthe evidence used in a personal injury claim.

Can You Claim if You Were Partly at Fault?

You may still be able to claim compensation if another party was primarily at fault but your actions also contributed to the accident; for example, the defendant might argue that you were distracted or did not follow displayed safety instructions.

This is known as contributory negligence, and it does not automatically prevent you from making a claim. The evidence will determine how much responsibility each party had. Any compensation awarded could be reduced to reflect your share of the blame.

Speak to a solicitor rather than accepting an allegation of fault. We can assess the available evidence and respond to arguments raised by the defendant.

How Much Compensation Could You Claim?

There is no standard amount of compensation for an escalator accident claim. How much compensation you receive will depend on the individual impact of your injuries.

Compensation can account for:

The type and severity of your injuries

The pain caused

The treatment you require

Your expected recovery

Any lasting symptoms

The effect on your work

The effect on your independence and everyday life

It can also compensate you for costs and losses caused by the accident. These might include:

Loss of earnings

Treatment and rehabilitation expenses

Travel costs

Care costs

Mobility equipment

Home or vehicle adaptations

Other reasonable expenses

An independent medical assessment will help establish the full extent of your injuries.

JMW’s personal injury compensation calculator provides an initial guide to compensation for different types of injury. It cannot calculate the complete value of a claim because every person’s circumstances are different, but it can provide a framework for understanding how much you might be able to claim.

What Is the Escalator Accident Claims Process?

The claims process usually begins with an initial discussion about the accident and your injuries.

Your solicitor will then:

Review the circumstances of the incident Identify the potentially responsible parties Gather evidence Notify the defendant of the compensation claim Obtain medical evidence Calculate the effect of your injuries and associated costs Seek an admission of responsibility Negotiate an appropriate amount of compensation

Court proceedings may be required if the other party disputes responsibility or the value of the claim. Starting proceedings does not mean that the claim will necessarily reach a trial.

Where responsibility is admitted, we can seek interim compensation when appropriate. This can help meet urgent costs before the claim concludes. We also work to quickly arrange suitable rehabilitation and support.

Read JMW’s guide to the lifecycle of a personal injury claim for more information.

What Is the Time Limit for an Escalator Accident Claim?

In England and Wales, the standard time limit for most personal injury claims is three years. This usually runs from the date of the accident.

Different rules apply where the injured person was under 18. The three-year period generally begins on their 18th birthday. A parent or litigation friend - an adult appointed to manage the claim in the child’s best interests - can begin a claim on their behalf before then.

The time limit may also be suspended where a person lacks the mental capacity to manage legal proceedings.

Seek legal advice as soon as possible. Escalator CCTV may only be retained for a limited period. Early action also helps preserve witness evidence and maintenance records.