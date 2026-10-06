Can I Claim If I Slipped On A Wet Floor With No Warning Sign?

Can I Make a Claim for Slipping on a Wet Floor?

You can make a slip, trip and fall claim for accidents involving a wet floor if the incident happened because another party failed to take reasonable care. This applies if you slipped in a shop or supermarket, bar or nightclub, gym, or any other leisure facility or public site where visitors are expected to walk safely.

The legal test is not simply whether the floor was wet. A personal injury claim will usually focus on whether the hazard should have been identified and managed. For example, if staff knew about a wet floor and did not act, or should reasonably have known about it through routine checks, this may support a claim.

In general terms, you will need to show that:

Another party owed you a duty of care



They failed to take reasonable safety steps



This caused you to slip and fall



You sustained an injury as a result

Slipping on a wet surface may be caused by spillages, cleaning, leaks, rainwater, condensation or other liquid on the floor. In any of these situations, the question is whether the responsible party acted reasonably. This could mean placing a wet floor sign, cleaning the wet floor, drying the area, blocking access or warning people in another clear way.

A wet floor injury claim might also arise following an accident at work. Employers must take reasonable steps to provide a safe working environment. This includes managing wet floor risks in areas where employees, contractors or visitors are walking.

If you are unsure whether you can make a claim, it is worth speaking to a personal injury solicitor. They can review how the accident occurred and explain whether you can seek compensation.

Is a Wet Floor Sign a Legal Requirement?

There is no single rule that says a wet floor sign must be displayed in every situation. The broader legal obligation is to take reasonable steps to keep people safe. In England and Wales, the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957 sets out the duty of care owed by occupiers to lawful visitors.

A wet floor sign can be an important way to meet this duty. It gives people a clear warning that the floor is slippery. This can reduce the risk of a slip and fall accident, especially where the hazard is not obvious.

However, a wet floor sign is not always enough on its own. A sign warns people about a hazard; it does not remove the hazard. In some circumstances, the reasonable step may be to clean the spill, dry the surface, or place barriers around the wet floor to stop people walking through the area until it is safe.

The position of the wet floor sign also matters. A wet floor sign displayed too far away from the hazard may not give people enough warning. A sign placed behind a display, door or obstacle will not be visible. If several warning signs are left out when floors are dry, people may also stop noticing them.

The rules for wet floor signs are therefore practical as well as legal. A sign should be:

Clearly visible



Close enough to the wet floor



Placed before people reach the hazard



Used for as long as the hazard remains



Supported by cleaning, drying or access control where needed

This means that a wet floor sign can show that a warning was given, but does not automatically prove that reasonable safety steps were taken.

How Does a Missing Wet Floor Sign Affect the Compensation Claim?

A missing wet floor sign can be important in a compensation claim. If there were no warning signs, this may suggest that the hazard was not managed properly. It can also show that an injured person had no clear warning before the slip and fall.

For example, a personal injury claim could be possible if a wet floor was caused by a spill and the area was left without a wet floor sign. A claim may also arise if a floor was cleaned and left slippery, but no wet floor sign displayed nearby. The same might apply where water was repeatedly walked into an entrance and no steps were taken to manage the risk.

A missing wet floor sign may support an argument that a property owner, occupier, employer or business failed in their duty of care. This is often described as negligence. Negligence occurred if the responsible party owed a legal duty, breached that duty and caused injury as a result.

The claim will still consider the full circumstances. Important points include:

What caused the wet floor



How long the wet floor had been present



Whether the wet floor was obvious



Whether staff knew or should have known about it



Whether warning signs were used



Whether the area was cleaned or cordoned off



Whether inspection records are available



What the injured party was doing at the time

This does not mean you need to investigate everything yourself before getting help. A solicitor can support you by collecting evidence. This may include CCTV, cleaning logs, incident reports, witness statements and medical records.

Even if there was a wet floor sign displayed at the scene, this does not always prevent a fall claim. The sign may have been in the wrong place or hidden from view, or simply not have been a sufficient measure if the area should have been closed off or dried.

A slip and fall claim is assessed on whether the overall response was reasonable. The presence or absence of a wet floor sign is one part of that wider picture.

What Are Property Owners' Requirements When a Spill Occurs?

When a spill occurs, property owners and occupiers should act within a reasonable time. The right response will depend on the location, the level of footfall and the risk created by the wet floor. In a busy public area, fast action may be especially important.

Property owners, occupiers and businesses will need to:

Check the area



Place a wet floor sign where needed



Clean the spill promptly



Dry the wet floor



Keep people away from the hazard



Record the incident



Review whether further safety steps are needed

The Health and Safety Executive advises that spillages should be cleaned up quickly and that wet floors should be managed properly. It also explains that signs and cones warn of hazards, but do not stop people entering an area. This is why a wet floor sign may need to be combined with barriers, cleaning or other steps.

A wet floor sign is therefore useful, but it should not be treated as the whole response. If the hazard can be removed, the safer step is usually to remove it. Where a floor must remain wet for a short period, warning signs should be clear and visible.

Employers may also need systems for wet floor slips in workplaces. This can include risk assessments, cleaning procedures, staff training and regular checks. These steps protect employees, visitors and others who could be affected.

Not every slip and fall leads to a personal injury claim. However, where property owners fail to take reasonable care, and an injury happens as a result, the injured person may be able to claim compensation.

What Injuries Can Be Caused by Slipping on a Wet Floor?

Slipping on a wet floor can cause a wide range of injuries. The type of injury may depend on how the person falls, the surface they land on and whether they hit nearby objects.

Common injuries after a slip and fall accident may include:

Some fall accidents can cause more serious injuries. These may include head injuries, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. A person may also experience psychological symptoms linked to a physical injury, particularly if the accident and recovery have been distressing.

Medical attention is important after slipping on a wet floor. Some injuries are obvious straight away. Others may become clearer later, especially soft tissue injuries or symptoms linked to head injuries. Medical records can show what injuries were sustained and how they relate to the wet floor accident.

Medical evidence will also be used to assess the personal injury compensation claim. It can explain the level of physical pain, the recovery period, any treatment required and whether the injury has affected work, mobility or day-to-day life.

How to Make a Claim After Slipping on a Wet Floor

If you are considering claiming compensation after slipping on a wet floor, the process begins with understanding what happened and preserving evidence. You do not need to know the full legal position before speaking to a solicitor. The aim is to build a clear picture of the accident, the injury and the effect it has had on you.

Seek medical attention

You should seek medical attention after slipping on a wet floor, even if you are unsure how serious the injury is. This ensures you receive the right care and creates medical records that may support a personal injury claim.

Medical records can link the injury to the accident. They may also show whether you needed treatment, medication, scans, physiotherapy or follow-up appointments.

You should keep details of:

GP appointments



Hospital visits



Medication



Physiotherapy



Rehabilitation



Medical expenses



Travel costs linked to treatment



Mobility aids or equipment

These records are key evidence for when the claim is assessed and when calculating compensation.

Record evidence from the accident scene

Evidence from the accident scene can be very useful because wet floor hazards may disappear quickly. A spill may be cleaned. A wet floor sign may be moved. CCTV may only be kept for a limited period.

If you are able to do so, take photographs or videos showing:

The wet floor



The surrounding area



Whether a wet floor sign was present



Where any wet floor sign was placed



Whether the area was cordoned off



The exact place where the incident occurred



Any visible injuries



Any damaged belongings

If you were not able to collect evidence yourself, someone with you may have taken photographs or may be able to provide details later. This evidence can help your solicitor understand whether a wet floor with no sign created an avoidable hazard.

Learn more about what evidence might be needed to support your claim.

Get witness details and report the incident

Witness statements can confirm what happened. If anyone saw the slip and fall accident, ask for their name and contact details. A witness may be able to describe the wet floor, the absence of warning signs or the response after the accident.

You should report the incident to the business, employer, occupier or property owner. Ask for the accident to be recorded. If possible, request a copy of the incident report or make a note of who you spoke to.

Reporting the accident creates a record of where and when the fall accident happened. It may also help identify whether other evidence exists, such as CCTV or inspection logs.

Start the personal injury claims process

The personal injury claims process usually starts with an initial conversation with a solicitor. JMW can provide free legal advice about whether you may be able to make a claim.

Your solicitor will ask what happened, where the accident occurred and whether a wet floor sign was present. They will also ask about your injury, your recovery and any impact on your work or daily life.

If the claim can proceed, your solicitor can gather evidence and arrange a medical assessment to assess the injury, recovery time and any long-term impact. We can then value the compensation claim and explain the next steps.

The claims process involves contacting the other party or their insurer. Your solicitor will keep you updated on the claim’s progress and advise you throughout.

Understand the time limit

In most personal injury claims in England and Wales, the time limit is three years from the date the incident occurred. This means you usually need to begin court proceedings within three years if the claim has not been resolved before then.

There are exceptions. If the injured person was a child, the three-year time limit usually starts on their 18th birthday. A litigation friend can make a claim on behalf of a child before that date.

If a person lacks mental capacity, the time limit will not apply until they regain capacity. A litigation friend may be able to act on their behalf in these cases.

It is best to seek legal advice as soon as possible. Early advice gives your solicitor time to secure evidence and explain the time limit that applies to your own claim.

What compensation can cover

Compensation is assessed by looking at the injury and the impact it has had on the injured party. This includes the physical pain caused by the injury, the recovery period and any long-term effects.

Guideline compensation brackets will be used to assess the injury element of the claim. However, how much compensation you can claim will depend on your individual circumstances.

A compensation claim should also include related losses and expenses, such as:

Lost earnings



Lost wages



Medical expenses



Medical bills



Travel costs



Care and support



Rehabilitation



Mobility aids



Damaged belongings



Other reasonable costs linked to the injury

A minor soft tissue injury will be assessed differently from more serious injuries such as broken bones, head injuries, traumatic brain injuries or spinal damage. Your solicitor can review the medical evidence and explain what will be included in the claim.

Funding the claim

JMW can handle eligible injury claims on a no win, no fee basis. This means you can start the claim without paying legal fees upfront.

A no win, no fee basis is usually arranged through a conditional fee agreement. This is a contract called a conditional fee agreement because legal fees depend on the outcome of the claim.

Your solicitor will explain how your claim can be funded before the claim begins. They will also answer any questions you have about legal costs and the next steps.