20 Unnecessary Mastectomies And Wider Patient Harm At County Durham And Darlington Hospital Trust Breast Unit

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has admitted that 20 women underwent unnecessary mastectomies as part of an ongoing review into its breast services.

The Trust described the issue as "utterly unacceptable" and apologised to those affected.

Hundreds concerned about Trust's breast cancer service

The admission is the latest development in a series of concerns surrounding the Trust's breast unit. The Trust has been carrying out a review of breast cancer care provided between January 2023 and February 2025, alongside cases involving former patients who contacted a dedicated helpline. More than 640 people have come forward.

The review has identified a range of issues affecting patients treated by the service. As well as unnecessary mastectomies, the Trust has reported cases involving delayed or missed cancer diagnoses (Opens in a new tab), excessive surgery and treatment that was not aligned with best practice.

In some cases, delayed diagnoses are reported to have resulted in cancer spreading.

County Durham and Darlington Trust patients suffer harm

According to figures reported by the BBC, 315 of the cases reviewed so far have been found to involve patient harm, including 77 cases categorised as significant harm. One patient is known to have died.

The Trust is also considering whether to extend the review further, potentially resulting in thousands more patient records being examined and bringing earlier cases within its scope.

Legal expert view

Despite the concerns that have already been raised about the Trust's breast unit, this latest development will come as a devastating blow for those affected and their families.

Patients place enormous trust in healthcare professionals to provide safe and appropriate care. That the Trust itself has described these unnecessary mastectomies as utterly unacceptable says it all.

Through my work (Opens in a new tab) I see first-hand the physical and psychological toll failings in breast care can have on patients and their loved ones. While nothing can undo what has happened, those affected deserve answers, access to appropriate follow-up treatment and the specialist support they may now require.

The Trust must now demonstrate how it will deliver meaningful improvements to breast services and better protect patients in future. Transparency will be crucial in helping restore confidence in both the Trust and the care it provides.

At the same time, it's important that people continue to attend screening appointments and seek medical advice if they have concerns. Early diagnosis and treatment saves lives.