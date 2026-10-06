A Personal Injury Payouts Guide

What Is Included in a Personal Injury Payout?

When you make a personal injury compensation claim, the compensation awarded is usually made up of two distinct categories: general damages and special damages.

General damages

General damages cover the non-financial impact of your injury. This includes physical pain and suffering, any psychological effects linked to the physical injury, and loss of amenity, which refers to the extent to which the injury has affected your ability to enjoy day-to-day life. If you have sustained a serious injury that has reduced your mobility, prevented you from pursuing hobbies, or affected your personal relationships, these factors are all taken into account when valuing your claim.

General damages for personal injury compensation are assessed using the Judicial College Guidelines, which set out a range of compensation amounts for different injury types and levels of severity. Courts and insurers use these figures as a starting point when valuing injury claims.

Special damages

Special damages cover the financial losses you have experienced as a direct result of the injury. These are specific, quantifiable costs and losses, and may include:

Lost earnings, including future loss of earnings if the injury has affected your ability to work



Medical expenses, such as physiotherapy, prescription costs, and specialist consultations



Costs of care or support required as a result of the injury



Travel costs related to medical treatment



Home adaptations or equipment costs, where relevant

Special damages are generally proven through documentation such as payslips, receipts, and medical reports, so it is worth keeping clear records throughout the claims process.

What Affects the Value of a Personal Injury Claim?

A number of factors influence the compensation amount in personal injury claims. Understanding these can help you approach the claims process with realistic expectations.

Severity and prognosis: the more serious the injury, and the longer lasting its effects, the higher the compensation awarded is likely to be. Serious injury claims involving permanent disability or life-changing injuries attract significantly higher compensation than those where a full recovery is made within a reasonable timeframe.



Age: a younger injured person who has sustained a serious injury is likely to receive higher compensation for long-term financial losses, because those losses are projected over a longer period. The Ogden Tables are used in complex injury claims to calculate the present-day value of future financial losses such as lost earnings and ongoing care costs.



Impact on daily life: courts and insurers look closely at how the injury has affected your ability to work, carry out day-to-day tasks, and enjoy your life. Independent medical reports play a central role in establishing this.



Pre-existing conditions: if you had a pre-existing condition that an accident aggravated or worsened, this is taken into account. You can still make a personal injury compensation claim; the compensation awarded will reflect the extent to which the accident made things worse.



Contributory negligence: if you were partly responsible for the accident that caused your injury, the compensation you receive may be reduced to reflect your share of responsibility. This is assessed on the specific facts of your case.



Evidence: strong medical evidence, documentation of financial losses, and a clear account of how the injury occurred all strengthen a claim. Detailed records, including symptom journals and receipts, help ensure compensation payouts reflect your actual losses accurately.

How Much Compensation Could You Receive?

This is the question most people ask first, and understandably so. The honest answer is that compensation payouts vary considerably from case to case.

The Judicial College Guidelines provide indicative ranges for general damages across a wide range of injury types. The figures below give a broad sense of how compensation is approached for different injuries. These are not guarantees, and the actual compensation you could receive will depend on your individual circumstances. In more complex cases, particularly those involving serious injury, special damages for financial losses can significantly increase the overall figure.

How much compensation for head and brain injuries?

Head and brain injuries vary significantly in severity and long-term impact. Compensation payouts for head injury claims can range from a few thousand pounds for minor injuries with full recovery, up to the maximum general damages award of £533,720 for a very severe brain injury or tetraplegia. For a severe brain injury where a person lacks mental capacity and requires substantial ongoing care, compensation can reach into millions of pounds, particularly once lost earnings and care costs are factored into the special damages.

How much compensation for spinal injuries?

Spinal injuries that result in significant disability or permanent symptoms can attract substantial compensation. Serious spinal injuries, including those resulting in paraplegia or significant disablement of spinal function, fall into the higher ranges under the Judicial College Guidelines. Back injuries and neck injuries that resolve within a reasonable timeframe, with no permanent symptoms, are assessed at lower levels. The exact figure will still depend on the duration of symptoms and the impact on daily life.

How Much Do Most Personal Injury Cases Settle For?

Most personal injury claims are resolved through negotiation rather than court proceedings, and the compensation amount reached reflects the strength of the evidence, the severity of the injury, and the financial losses involved. There is no single average payout figure, because every claim is assessed on its own facts.

Insurance companies will sometimes make an early compensation settlement offer that may appear reasonable at first. It is important not to accept a final settlement without first taking legal advice. Once a settlement is agreed and accepted, it generally closes the case permanently. If your condition worsens after that point, you would not normally be able to make a further claim.

Where the claims process is more complex or lengthy, interim payments may be available. These allow an injured person to access compensation for immediate needs, such as medical treatment, care, or loss of earnings, before a final settlement is reached.

Why Compensation Examples Are Only a Guide

For a more tailored indication, our personal injury compensation calculator can give you an initial sense of the compensation you could receive based on your injury type.

How Compensation Is Assessed in Practice

Once medical evidence has been gathered and financial losses documented, your personal injury solicitor will put forward a valuation of your claim based on the Judicial College Guidelines and your special damages. The other side, usually an insurer, will respond with their own position. Negotiations take place until a compensation settlement is reached, or, if agreement cannot be reached, until the case progresses toward a court hearing.

The time limits for personal injury claims in England and Wales are strict. In most cases, court proceedings must be started within three years of the date of the injury. Different rules apply for children and for those who lack mental capacity, where the three-year period may not begin to run immediately. You can read more about time limits in our personal injury claim time limit guide.

For more detail on how the claims process works from start to finish, including what evidence you will need and how liability is established, take a look at our lifecycle of a personal injury claim.

Making a Personal Injury Claim on a No Win, No Fee Basis

The majority of personal injury claims are handled on a no win no fee basis, formally known as a conditional fee agreement. Under this fee agreement, you do not pay any legal costs upfront. If your claim is unsuccessful, you do not pay your solicitor's fees.

A no win no fee claim means that access to expert legal representation is not limited by your financial situation. You can pursue a personal injury compensation claim with confidence, knowing that the financial risk is not yours to bear alone. Our no win, no fee personal injury solicitors page explains in detail how this arrangement works and what to expect.