Is Your Chemistry And Materials Patent Portfolio Ready For Investor Due Diligence?

Whether a business is preparing for a seed round, Series A fundraising, growth investment or a strategic partnership, investors will typically undertake some form of intellectual property (IP) due diligence before committing capital.

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For many chemistry and materials companies, raising investment is a critical step in transforming innovation into commercial success.

Whether a business is preparing for a seed round, Series A fundraising, growth investment or a strategic partnership, investors will typically undertake some form of intellectual property (IP) due diligence before committing capital.

For businesses built around scientific innovation, a patent portfolio is often one of the most valuable assets on the balance sheet. However, investors rarely assess a company solely on the number of patent applications it has filed. Instead, they want to understand whether the company’s intellectual property supports its commercial objectives, reduces risk and creates a sustainable competitive advantage.

A strong patent portfolio can increase investor confidence. Conversely, weaknesses in a company’s IP position can raise concerns during fundraising discussions and potentially affect valuation.

In this article, we explore some of the key questions investors often ask when assessing a chemistry and materials company’s patent portfolio and how businesses can prepare for investor due diligence.

Key takeaways

Investors look beyond the number of patent applications filed.

Clear ownership of intellectual property is essential.

Patent portfolios should protect commercially important innovations.

Freedom-to-operate considerations can be as important as patent ownership.

Strong IP due diligence preparation can help support fundraising and valuation.

Patent strategy should align with both current and future business goals.

Why intellectual property matters during a funding round

For many chemistry and materials businesses, intellectual property represents a significant proportion of enterprise value.

A strong patent portfolio can help investors understand:

What makes the technology unique.

How the business is protected from competitors.

Whether barriers to entry exist.

How easily competitors could replicate the technology.

Whether the company has opportunities for future growth and licensing.

Investors are ultimately seeking confidence that the company possesses defensible assets capable of supporting long-term value creation.

A well-structured patent portfolio can play a central role in providing that confidence.

Question 1: Does the company own its intellectual property?

One of the first areas examined during IP due diligence is ownership.

Chemistry and materials companies frequently emerge from:

Universities.

Research institutions.

Spin-outs.

Consultant relationships.

Collaborative development projects.

As a result, ownership can sometimes be more complicated than founders initially expect.

Investors will often want confirmation that:

Patent applications are owned by the company.

Inventor assignments have been properly executed.

Consultant agreements include appropriate IP provisions.

University licences and rights are clearly understood.

Any joint ownership issues have been addressed.

Uncertainty regarding ownership can become a significant issue during funding discussions.

Practical tip

Before a fundraising process begins, review ownership documentation and ensure all assignments and agreements are complete and up to date.

Question 2: Does the patent portfolio protect the company’s core technology?

A large patent portfolio is not necessarily a valuable patent portfolio.

Investors are generally more interested in whether intellectual property protects technologies that are critical to future commercial success.

In the chemistry and materials sector, this may include:

Novel materials.

Chemical compositions.

Formulations.

Battery technologies.

Catalysts.

Coatings.

Manufacturing processes.

Sustainable technologies.

The most effective patent portfolios are usually focused on innovations that support revenue generation and future growth plans.

Practical tip

Consider whether each key patent family helps protect a current product, future product or strategic business opportunity.

Question 3: Are valuable process innovations properly protected?

Many chemistry and materials companies derive competitive advantage from how products are manufactured rather than simply from the products themselves.

Examples may include:

Manufacturing methods.

Synthesis routes.

Catalytic processes.

Purification techniques.

Process conditions.

Scale-up innovations.

These innovations can be among the most valuable intellectual property assets within a business.

In some cases, patent protection may be appropriate. In other situations, trade secrets and confidential know-how may provide stronger protection.

Investors often want to understand not only what has been patented, but also how commercially valuable know-how is being managed and protected.

Question 4: Have Freedom-to-Operate risks been considered?

One of the most common misconceptions is that owning a patent automatically provides freedom to commercialise a product.

In reality, patent protection and freedom to operate address different issues.

A company may own patents relating to its own inventions while still facing potential risks from third-party patent rights.

For investors, freedom-to-operate considerations can be important because they may affect:

Product launch plans.

Market expansion.

Commercial risk.

Future litigation exposure.

Company valuation.

Investors do not necessarily expect every company to have undertaken a comprehensive freedom-to-operate review. However, they often expect management to understand the potential risks and have a plan for managing them.

Practical tip

Consider whether key products, platforms or technologies would benefit from targeted freedom-to-operate analysis before major fundraising events.

Question 5: Does the patent strategy support future growth?

Experienced investors rarely look only at the company’s current activities.

They typically want to understand:

What products are planned for future development.

Which markets the company intends to enter.

Whether additional patent protection may be required.

How the intellectual property strategy will evolve as the business grows.

Patent portfolios should support both current commercial activities and future opportunities.

An IP strategy that evolves alongside the business often provides greater confidence than one that focuses solely on immediate priorities.

Practical tip

When preparing for investor meetings, be ready to explain not only the current patent portfolio but also the future filing strategy.

Question 6: Is the patent portfolio aligned with the commercial strategy?

One of the strongest indicators of a mature intellectual property strategy is alignment between patents and business objectives.

Investors are often reassured when patent filings support:

Product development plans.

Licensing opportunities.

Strategic partnerships.

International expansion.

Future acquisition objectives.

A patent portfolio should be viewed as a business tool rather than simply a legal asset.

The strongest companies are often able to explain clearly how their patent strategy contributes to commercial success.

Common investor due diligence red flags

Certain issues frequently attract investor attention during IP due diligence.

These include:

Unclear ownership of key patents.

Missing assignment agreements.

Patent portfolios with limited commercial relevance.

Significant gaps in patent protection.

Overreliance on unpublished know-how without adequate protection measures.

Lack of awareness of freedom-to-operate risks.

Patent strategies that are disconnected from business objectives.

Addressing these issues before fundraising begins can help prevent delays and reduce potential concerns.

Preparing your patent portfolio for a funding round

Effective fundraising preparation is about more than collecting patent documents.

Companies should be prepared to explain:

What makes their technology unique.

Why competitors cannot easily replicate it.

How their patent portfolio supports commercial goals.

How intellectual property will support future growth.

What steps have been taken to identify and manage risks.

The businesses that perform best during investor due diligence are often those that view intellectual property as a strategic asset rather than a legal formality.

Intellectual property as a driver of investment value

For chemistry and materials companies, intellectual property is often central to the investment story.

A strong patent portfolio can demonstrate innovation, support competitive advantage and provide confidence that valuable technologies are properly protected. However, investors typically look beyond patent numbers and focus on whether intellectual property creates genuine commercial value.

Preparing for investor due diligence means ensuring that ownership is clear, commercially important innovations are protected, freedom-to-operate risks have been considered and the patent strategy is aligned with future business objectives.

A well-prepared patent portfolio will not guarantee investment, but it can help strengthen investor confidence and support a more compelling fundraising proposition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.