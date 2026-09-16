From Lab To Manufacturing: Why Scale-up Can Create New Patent Opportunities

Oliver Rutt’s articles from Boult Wade Tennant are most popular:

For companies developing advanced materials, battery technologies, speciality chemicals, inorganic chemistry innovations and green technologies, some of the most valuable patentable inventions emerge during the journey from laboratory proof-of-concept to commercial manufacturing.

A material that performs brilliantly in the laboratory can behave very differently when you try to make it at kilogram or tonne scale. For advanced materials and chemistry start-ups, that difference can create some of the most valuable inventions in the entire technology.

Getting from a promising laboratory result to a commercially viable product is one of the biggest challenges facing companies developing advanced materials, battery technologies, coatings, green technologies and new chemical processes.

For many deep-tech businesses, it is also the stage at which some of the most commercially valuable intellectual property is created.

A first patent application may focus on the material, molecule, composition or formulation that initially demonstrated the desired performance. But as development progresses, further innovation often emerges from the challenges of making that material consistently, economically and at commercial scale.

Those scale-up innovations can be highly valuable, may deserve patent protection in their own right, and can form an important part of a growing patent portfolio.

Why does scale-up change the invention?

Laboratory experiments are often performed under carefully controlled conditions using small quantities of relatively pure starting materials. Commercial production is rarely so straightforward.

Increasing the scale can change:

heat and mass transfer;

mixing behaviour;

reaction kinetics;

crystallisation;

particle formation and morphology;

impurity profiles;

drying and calcination;

coating uniformity;

mechanical properties;

reproducibility and batch-to-batch variation; and

manufacturing cost and energy consumption.

A process that produces an excellent material at gram scale may therefore be unsuitable for manufacturing hundreds of kilograms or tonnes.

The solution may require substantial technical innovation.

For an advanced materials company, for example, changing the synthesis conditions may alter particle size, surface area, porosity or crystal structure.

A battery material may perform exceptionally well in a laboratory cell but require a different particle morphology or coating before it can be incorporated into a commercially manufacturable electrode.

Similarly, a coating formulation may provide excellent laboratory performance but prove difficult to apply consistently to a large surface area or at commercially realistic production speeds.

The commercial invention may therefore be not just the material itself, but the way in which the material is made and processed.

The first patent application is not necessarily the last

A common approach for a start-up is to file an initial patent application when a promising technology has been demonstrated.

That can be sensible. Early filing can establish a priority date before publication, investment discussions or commercial disclosure.

But it is important not to assume that the first application will capture every important invention that emerges during subsequent development.

As the technology matures, the company may discover:

a more effective synthesis route;

a more scalable manufacturing process;

a particular temperature or pressure range that provides superior performance;

a preferred particle size or morphology;

an important impurity tolerance;

a surface treatment or coating;

a new formulation;

a more efficient purification process;

a manufacturing step that significantly reduces energy consumption; or

a process that produces a more consistent commercial product.

These developments may support additional patent applications, helping to build a patent portfolio that evolves alongside the technology.

Advanced materials: composition is only part of the story

For many advanced materials companies, the initial focus is naturally on what the material is.

This might be:

a new alloy;

a ceramic;

a catalyst;

an electrode material;

a semiconductor material;

a porous material;

a composite;

a polymer-containing formulation;

a pigment;

a coating; or

another functional material.

A patent directed to the composition can be extremely valuable. However, the commercial advantage may ultimately depend on how the material is produced or processed.

For example, a company developing a new inorganic material may discover during scale-up that controlling the calcination profile is critical to obtaining the desired crystal phase. That insight may itself be patentable.

The resulting patent portfolio may therefore protect both the material itself and the process used to manufacture it, providing a broader and more commercially relevant IP position than composition claims alone.

Battery technology: the manufacturing process can be critical

Scale-up is particularly important in the battery sector.

Battery companies are developing increasingly sophisticated materials and cell technologies, including new cathodes, anodes, solid electrolytes, coatings, binders and additives.

But laboratory performance is only one part of the challenge.

A material that delivers excellent results in a small research cell may encounter difficulties when incorporated into a larger electrode or commercial cell.

For example, scaling up an electrode manufacturing process can introduce challenges involving:

particle dispersion;

slurry rheology;

coating uniformity;

drying conditions;

electrode density;

adhesion;

interface formation;

moisture control; and

manufacturing throughput.

Solid-state batteries provide particularly good examples of this challenge. Innovation may arise not only in the electrolyte or electrode chemistry, but also in producing, processing and assembling those materials at commercially relevant scale.

This is particularly relevant for UK battery start-ups moving from laboratory cells to pilot-scale manufacturing, where solutions developed during electrode production, cell assembly and quality control can themselves become valuable intellectual property.

Throughout development, companies should therefore ask:

What have we learned about commercialising this technology?

The answer may reveal inventions that were not apparent when the original patent application was filed.

Coatings and surface technologies

The same principle applies to advanced coatings.

A coating may demonstrate excellent corrosion resistance, barrier properties, thermal performance or adhesion in laboratory testing. But commercialisation can introduce very different requirements.

For example, the company may need to develop a formulation that:

can be applied at high speed;

provides consistent thickness;

adheres reliably to different substrates;

cures within a commercially acceptable time;

uses less energy;

contains fewer hazardous components; or

performs reliably under demanding environmental conditions.

The resulting invention may relate to the coating composition, application method, surface treatment or curing process, particularly where companies are developing alternatives to established coating technologies for environmental or regulatory reasons.

Green technology: scale-up can create new inventions

Scale-up is also central to green technology.

Technologies intended to reduce carbon emissions or resource consumption often depend on making a process economically viable.

Examples include:

carbon capture and utilisation (CCU);

hydrogen production;

electrolysers;

battery recycling;

critical-material recovery;

low-carbon chemical processes;

sustainable fuels;

industrial catalysis; and

materials substitution.

In these fields, an invention that reduces energy consumption, improves yield or allows a scarce material to be replaced can have substantial commercial value.

Many of the same considerations arise in climate technology and clean-technology businesses seeking to commercialise novel materials, chemical processes and energy technologies.

For example, a laboratory recycling process may demonstrate that a valuable component can be recovered from waste. Developing that process into an economically viable large-scale operation may require further innovations that are just as important as the original discovery.

Inorganic chemistry and small-molecule chemistry

The scale-up principle is not limited to materials science.

It can also be highly relevant to inorganic chemistry and small-molecule organic chemistry.

A small-molecule synthesis that works well in the laboratory may require significant optimisation before it can be used commercially. Issues such as solvent selection, reaction conditions, purification, yield, selectivity, safety and waste generation can become much more important at scale.

A company may consequently develop a new synthetic route, catalyst, reagent combination or purification method.

Similarly, an inorganic chemistry company may discover that controlling impurities, particle morphology, phase composition or thermal treatment is essential to obtaining a commercially useful product.

These developments should not automatically be treated as routine optimisation.

Sometimes, they represent genuine technical solutions to significant problems and potentially valuable patentable inventions.

Don’t overlook manufacturing inventions

One of the most important questions for a growing technology company is therefore:

What have we invented in order to make our original invention commercially viable?

The answer may lie in the manufacturing process rather than the product itself. In some cases, competitors may find it far easier to reproduce the product than the economically viable process used to manufacture it.

A manufacturing patent can potentially provide protection against competitors who adopt the same process, even where their final product is not identical.

Of course, not every manufacturing improvement should be patented. Some know-how may be better protected as a trade secret, particularly where the process is difficult to reverse engineer.

The decision should therefore form part of the company’s wider intellectual property strategy.

How should a start-up respond?

For an advanced materials, battery, coatings or chemistry start-up, patent strategy should not stop when the first patent application is filed.

As development progresses, it is worth periodically reviewing:

1. What has changed?

Compare the current technology with the technology described in the existing patent applications.

2. What problems have we solved?

Unexpected technical problems encountered during scale-up can be a rich source of new inventions.

3. What have we learned about manufacturing?

Consider synthesis, processing, purification, formulation, coating and assembly, not just the final product.

4. What gives us our commercial advantage?

The most important invention may not be the one that generated the original laboratory result.

5. What should be patented and what should remain confidential?

Patents and trade secrets can complement each other. A company may choose to patent an important product or process while retaining particular manufacturing parameters or know-how as confidential information.

Why investors care about scale-up IP

Investors will often look beyond the original patent filing when assessing a deep-tech or climate-tech company.

A business that has continued to generate protectable innovation during scale-up may be able to demonstrate a stronger competitive position than a business relying solely on an early-stage patent application.

An initial patent filing may demonstrate technological innovation. Subsequent filings directed to manufacturing methods, process improvements, formulations or scale-up innovations may demonstrate the ability to commercialise that technology successfully.

For investors, licensees and strategic partners, that distinction can be important.

Building an IP portfolio alongside technological development

For a deep-tech start-up, intellectual property should ideally develop alongside the technology rather than being treated as a one-off exercise.

This is particularly important where the route from laboratory discovery to commercial product may take several years.

The initial patent application may protect the fundamental technology. Further patent applications, including additional European patent applications, may subsequently protect improvements to the material, formulation, manufacturing process, cell architecture, coating or application.

Over time, these patent families can form a portfolio that reflects not only what the company discovered, but also what it has learned that makes the technology commercially viable.

For investors, potential licensees and commercial partners, that distinction can be important. A patent portfolio that protects the core technology and the key steps needed to commercialise it can provide a stronger indication of the company’s competitive position than a portfolio focused solely on early-stage laboratory discoveries.

Conclusion

For companies developing advanced materials, battery technologies, coatings, green technologies and chemical processes, scale-up is not simply an engineering problem.

It can be a source of valuable intellectual property.

The transition from gram-scale laboratory experiments to commercial manufacturing often requires new solutions to problems involving chemistry, materials, processing, energy efficiency, reproducibility and cost.

Those solutions may represent some of the most commercially significant inventions a company develops.

The key is to recognise them.

A patent strategy that is reviewed as the technology moves from laboratory proof-of-concept to pilot scale, demonstration and ultimately commercial production can help ensure that important developments are identified and protected at the right time.