M&C In The News: Why Intellectual Property Must Help Power The UK's Green Jobs Revolution

As the UK sets out to double clean energy employment to 860,000 jobs by 2030, intellectual property (IP) is emerging as a strategic engine for long-term industrial success. In Energy Voice, Partner and Energy Lead Andy Docherty explores how IP strategy can ensure the UK's energy transition delivers more than infrastructure, it delivers leadership, export value, and regional resilience.

With £40 billion in annual investment backing the plan, Andy highlights that without IP ownership, the UK risks becoming a clean-energy workforce rather than a clean-energy leader, discussing how IP can elevate UK firms and anchor high-value jobs locally.

Andy outlines six practical steps to embed IP into national and regional strategies, from supporting SMEs and academia–industry partnerships, to repurposing legacy IP and tracking green patent performance. The message is clear: true energy independence requires intellectual independence.

Read the full piece in Energy Voice now.

In the race for clean-energy leadership, IP is the new energy currency – and the UK cannot afford to spend it elsewhere. www.energyvoice.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.