ARTICLE
27 October 2025

M&C In The News: Why Intellectual Property Must Help Power The UK's Green Jobs Revolution

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
As the UK sets out to double clean energy employment to 860,000 jobs by 2030, intellectual property (IP) is emerging as a strategic engine for long-term industrial success.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marks & Clerk are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

As the UK sets out to double clean energy employment to 860,000 jobs by 2030, intellectual property (IP) is emerging as a strategic engine for long-term industrial success. In Energy Voice, Partner and Energy Lead Andy Docherty explores how IP strategy can ensure the UK's energy transition delivers more than infrastructure, it delivers leadership, export value, and regional resilience.

With £40 billion in annual investment backing the plan, Andy highlights that without IP ownership, the UK risks becoming a clean-energy workforce rather than a clean-energy leader, discussing how IP can elevate UK firms and anchor high-value jobs locally.

Andy outlines six practical steps to embed IP into national and regional strategies, from supporting SMEs and academia–industry partnerships, to repurposing legacy IP and tracking green patent performance. The message is clear: true energy independence requires intellectual independence.

Read the full piece in Energy Voice now.

In the race for clean-energy leadership, IP is the new energy currency – and the UK cannot afford to spend it elsewhere.

www.energyvoice.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More