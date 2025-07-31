TUPE Takeaways: Top Tips When Restructuring Your Business

In this TUPE takeaways insight, we consider top tips for both transferors and transferees when restructuring a business.

With mounting economic pressure and businesses looking to stay agile, redundancies and restructures are becoming more commonplace. At the beginning of the year, a CIPD report found almost a third of employers were planning to reduce their headcount through redundancies or a recruitment freeze.

We consider how TUPE can crop up during a restructure and some top tips for both the outgoing and incoming employers.

When could TUPE apply during a restructure?

As businesses look to reshape or downsize, it's not always as simple as making redundancies. TUPE can arise in a number of different circumstances. Some practical examples are below:

Internal reorganisation: A large retail group with separate subsidiaries for different brands decides to centralise all of its customer service functions. They plan to move all the relevant teams so they are employed by Head Office, followed by a redundancy process. Provided the relevant tests are met, TUPE would apply to the initial internal reshuffle.





Of course, whether TUPE will actually apply, depends on the circumstances and the relevant tests for a business transfer or service provision change being met. We discuss the tests in detail here. On the face of it, TUPE does not apply to a share sale but, internal restructures ahead of a sale or post integration steps can sometimes trigger TUPE. TUPE can also inadvertently apply if a buyer takes over the running of a new subsidiary company – we discuss this in further detail here.

Top tips for transferors

Extra ELI: transferors are required to provide certain employee liability information to transferees 28 days before the transfer. This includes basic employment information, such as the names and ages of the transferring staff and information about their contractual terms. This obligation applies even for internal reshuffles.



However, transferees will often be keen to gather as much information as they can to allow them to go into any purchase or outsourcing with their eyes open. It is therefore not uncommon for transferees to request information which goes above and beyond the statutory requirements. This could include information about ongoing grievances or disciplinary processes or potential claims to better understand the employment risks.



You do not need to provide any information over and above what TUPE stipulates, unless commercial documentation (such as an asset purchase agreement) requires it. Having said that, it can generally be helpful to co-operate with a transferee (if only to ensure a smooth transfer for staff) so many transferors will be willing to provide as full a picture as possible.





Early and open consultation with the transferring employees is crucial to a smooth process. It is your responsibility to consult with your staff. The transferee will need to confirm to you any envisaged measures, but they are not required to consult with your staff directly. Nevertheless, in practice, joint consultation meetings can better help address employees' concerns and alleviate any worries. Encouraging transferee participation can ensure the consultation process is as meaningful as possible. Even for purely internal reorganisations where there are limited measures, having early and open communication with affected staff can allow for a smooth process. Assess assignment: Give careful thought to which of your employees are assigned to the business or services being transferred. Where you have star performers and you want to prevent them from transferring, you may be able to move them into a different part of the business so they are not in scope to transfer anymore. This will be subject to any restrictions under any commercial agreement; and your ability to exercise that power over the employee's working arrangement.





Give careful thought to which of your employees are assigned to the business or services being transferred. Where you have star performers and you want to prevent them from transferring, you may be able to move them into a different part of the business so they are not in scope to transfer anymore. This will be subject to any restrictions under any commercial agreement; and your ability to exercise that power over the employee's working arrangement. Redundancy rationale: If redundancies are made before a transfer, you'll need to show there is a genuine need to make the redundancies (irrespective of the deal). This could be if the business is in financial distress or if there is legitimately less of a need for certain roles. If considering the economic, technical or organisational exception, any ETO reason must be yours; you cannot rely on a transferee's ETO reason.



Sometimes commercially it is agreed that the transferor will make the redundancies pre-transfer; but you should seek an indemnity from the transferee in that situation (if bargaining power permits); and consider tripartite settlement agreements between the employee and both the transferor and transferee.





sometimes business sales and outsourcings are a cross-border affair. Some jurisdictions may have similar TUPE provisions. However, given our service provision change is a gold-plating of the European Acquired Rights Directive (which itself deals only with undertaking transfers), a service provision change may not trigger a local country's form of TUPE. Ultimately, employees tend to be reluctant to move abroad so it often boils down to making redundancies and who will pick up the costs. Survivor syndrome: any workplace change can be a source of workplace stress and anxiety, not just for those who are transferring to another employer or made redundant, but also for those who remain behind. Changes can lead to greater workloads, increased pressure and heightened worries about job security. You should consider how to support the wellbeing of your employees to avoid low morale or burnout. This could include ensuring there are clear communications and reassurances with the remaining team, providing any required training if they've absorbed new responsibilities and general wellbeing support (such as EAP helplines, mental health apps, mental health training for managers etc).

Top tips for transferees

Due diligence deep dive: consider what additional information you'll want beyond the statutory ELI. If you can, specify any additional information you want in an asset purchase agreement or services agreement (as well as any requirement for delivery earlier than the statutory 28-day period prior to the transfer). Of course, if any risks are uncovered, consider including corresponding indemnities in the contracts.





consider what additional information you'll want beyond the statutory ELI. If you can, specify any additional information you want in an asset purchase agreement or services agreement (as well as any requirement for delivery earlier than the statutory 28-day period prior to the transfer). Of course, if any risks are uncovered, consider including corresponding indemnities in the contracts. Consultation co-operation: Aim to get the transferor's buy-in to you joining some (if not all) of the consultation meetings with the transferring employees. Introduce yourself to the transferring employees and explain what the transfer means for them. Address concerns about changes to working practices, locations, or culture. Early engagement can help smooth the transition and address any collective concerns.





Aim to get the transferor's buy-in to you joining some (if not all) of the consultation meetings with the transferring employees. Introduce yourself to the transferring employees and explain what the transfer means for them. Address concerns about changes to working practices, locations, or culture. Early engagement can help smooth the transition and address any collective concerns. Redundancies ready: Any proposed redundancies will be a measure about which you will need to notify the transferor. You can also carry out pre-transfer collective consultation for redundancies, which can help to speed up the remaining steps for you post-transfer.





Any proposed redundancies will be a measure about which you will need to notify the transferor. You can also carry out pre-transfer collective consultation for redundancies, which can help to speed up the remaining steps for you post-transfer. Secure staff: You'll want to ensure any critical staff remain with the business or service. This can mean trying to deter a transferor from any pre-transfer shuffling. Consider naming specific individuals in any agreement or terms prohibiting the removal of staff. Building rapport during consultation can then help excite and retain these employees. Give some thought to retention bonus arrangements too.





You'll want to ensure any critical staff remain with the business or service. This can mean trying to deter a transferor from any pre-transfer shuffling. Consider naming specific individuals in any agreement or terms prohibiting the removal of staff. Building rapport during consultation can then help excite and retain these employees. Give some thought to retention bonus arrangements too. Intentional integration: Even with a thorough consultation process in the lead up to a transfer, the change can be unsettling for the transferring employees. You should consider how the incoming employees will blend into your organisation. This can include similar steps to how you'd welcome new joiners, such as providing induction meetings and training to share your business' values and approach. You could also consider assigning buddies with legacy staff.





Even with a thorough consultation process in the lead up to a transfer, the change can be unsettling for the transferring employees. You should consider how the incoming employees will blend into your organisation. This can include similar steps to how you'd welcome new joiners, such as providing induction meetings and training to share your business' values and approach. You could also consider assigning buddies with legacy staff. Harmonisation headaches: it is sensible for buyers or new service-providers to do a full analysis of transferring employees' terms and conditions and benefits prior to a transfer so that you can understand the differences. Harmonising terms can be a source of headaches. Any changes to terms and conditions will be void (even beneficial changes), unless there is an ETO reason and the employee has consented. However, changes which are beneficial to the employee are far less likely to be challenged so you could consider "upping" the benefits of transferring staff if that will achieve parity. Note that case law suggests employees can 'cherry-pick' the positive changes and reject the negative changes down the line. To avoid this uncertainty, consider whether you can link changes of terms to receipt of a bonus or a promotion – i.e. something not linked to the transfer.





it is sensible for buyers or new service-providers to do a full analysis of transferring employees' terms and conditions and benefits prior to a transfer so that you can understand the differences. Harmonising terms can be a source of headaches. Any changes to terms and conditions will be void (even beneficial changes), unless there is an ETO reason and the employee has consented. However, changes which are beneficial to the employee are far less likely to be challenged so you could consider "upping" the benefits of transferring staff if that will achieve parity. Note that case law suggests employees can 'cherry-pick' the positive changes and reject the negative changes down the line. To avoid this uncertainty, consider whether you can link changes of terms to receipt of a bonus or a promotion – i.e. something not linked to the transfer. Pooling predicaments: Where you have inherited employees under TUPE, a fair redundancy procedure would likely require you to pool your existing employees with the inherited ones. This can be practically difficult. You are unlikely to know the transferring employees as well which can make it hard to fairly carry out selection scoring. To avoid this, assess whether any roles can genuinely be considered unique, avoiding the need for pooling and selection criteria. If a selection process is needed, query whether an interview would be appropriate.





Where you have inherited employees under TUPE, a fair redundancy procedure would likely require you to pool your existing employees with the inherited ones. This can be practically difficult. You are unlikely to know the transferring employees as well which can make it hard to fairly carry out selection scoring. To avoid this, assess whether any roles can genuinely be considered unique, avoiding the need for pooling and selection criteria. If a selection process is needed, query whether an interview would be appropriate. Employee engagement: don't forget your own staff! It is tempting for everybody to focus on the transferring staff but remember that you are technically also supposed to inform and consult with your own staff about any measures. This could be, for example, a change in reporting lines or working practices. Ensuring clear communications with your existing staff will also help ease any merging of teams and help maintain a positive working culture.

