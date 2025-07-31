ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Skilled Worker Visa 2025: New Salary Rules (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
Discover the new Skilled Worker visa salary thresholds for 2025 with Mohammed from Latitude Law. From 22 July 2025, the general threshold rises to £41,700, with a minimum hourly rate of £17.13.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Latitude Law

Discover the new Skilled Worker visa salary thresholds for 2025 with Mohammed from Latitude Law. From 22 July 2025, the general threshold rises to £41,700, with a minimum hourly rate of £17.13. Learn how these changes affect Certificates of Sponsorship and transitional provisions for pre-April 2024 visa holders . Stay informed with our expert insights!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Latitude Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More