Substantial Reforms To The Skilled Worker Route: What You Need To Know

The new Skilled Worker rules and sponsor guidance went live on 22 July 2025. It brings into force some (but not all) of the changes announced in the Government's White Paper.

The new Skilled Worker route now contains strict rules and very complex salary arrangements. Key updates include:

Skilled Workers sponsored with a CoS assigned on or after 22 July 2025 in medium-skilled roles, such as a role on the TSL, are not allowed to bring dependants unless a transitional provision or another exception applies. Anyone sponsored before 22 July 2025 or who has a pending immigration application before 22 July 2025 can continue to extend with their dependants. The restriction does not apply to workers sponsored in degree-level roles. Closure of Skilled Worker entry clearance route for carers and senior carers: Applications for in-country switches and extensions made from within the UK are permitted until 22 July 2028, provided the applicant has been legally working for the sponsor for at least 3 months before their CoS is assigned. This will be kept under review.

Other work routes are also impacted by salary increases, including the Global Business Mobility and Scale-up routes.

What should you do now?

Review your sponsorship pipeline - check role eligibility, salary requirements, and if transitional arrangements apply Review and update your UK immigration policies Review your recruitment and onboarding workstreams Ensure HR and legal teams are briefed on the changes and/or provide training ready to advise staff as needed. Train your internal immigration and HR teams on the changes Contact your usual LS contact if you need assistance, including if have queries or concerns

What's next?

White Paper changes: Further changes are expected over the course of 2025 and 2026. You can read more about key changes in our previous article.





Further changes are expected over the course of 2025 and 2026. You can read more about key changes in our previous article. Migration Advisory Committee (MAC): The MAC will review the salary requirement and report in January 2026. They will also review the TSL and produce a two-stage report. Stage 1 is due in January 2026 and stage 2 is due in July 2026. There's limited opportunity for clients to engage.

