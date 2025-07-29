ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Pay Attention Episode 14: Five Big Problems, One Pay Transparency Directive (Podcast)

Recorded live at our Managing an International Workforce event, our next episode of Pay Attention focusses on the five biggest challenges facing employers in relation to the new obligations of the Pay Transparency Directive. Expect practical insight, lively debate and a few things you'll wish someone had told you sooner.

