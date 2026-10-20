The Collective Quarterly – Issue 11

Senior leaders, legal experts and innovators gathered to explore what it takes to adopt AI safely, strategically and at scale. The conversation has moved beyond what AI might do to how organisations are actually using it, examining governance, regulation, leadership and the fault lines that will shape the next phase of AI transformation.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

In September, we hosted AI Agenda 2026, bringing together senior leaders, legal experts and innovators to explore what it takes to adopt AI safely, strategically and at scale. The conversation has moved beyond what AI might do to how organisations are actually using it, and this edition reflects the themes and discussions that emerged throughout the day.

We open with Kate Jones, CEO of the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum, whose keynote challenged organisations to think differently about AI governance. Describing governance as the "plumbing" that makes innovation possible, she argued that the organisations seeing the greatest success are those treating governance and innovation as complementary, not competing priorities.

Building on that theme, our panel on governance, regulation and responsible adoption explores how regulation is landing in practice, what regulators are seeing, and what responsible AI deployment looks like as these technologies become embedded in day-to-day business operations.

We also feature Five Fault Lines that will shape the next phase of AI, exploring some of the tensions organisations are increasingly grappling with, from automation and skills development to accountability, organisational power and who benefits from the value AI creates.

Leadership and culture were also recurring themes throughout AI Agenda. Leadership and Culture for an AI-led Transformation highlighted that successful AI adoption depends not only on technology, but on trust, transparency, intentionality and creating the conditions for people to experiment and learn.

Elsewhere, Audree Fletcher of Public Digital argues that in uncertain times, realistic optimism is a leadership advantage.

Running through all of these contributions is a simple idea: success with AI is less about the technology itself and more about the decisions organisations make about leadership, governance, risk and innovation.

Enjoy reading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.