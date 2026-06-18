The Collective Quarterly – Issue 10

Fresh from the recent GALA Global Conference, we explore the realities of cross-border advertising where creative ambition, AI adoption and a fragmented regulatory environment are colliding in real time.

We look at how the gender pay gap is reframed as a business challenge rather than a question of representation alone. The ability to attract, retain and progress women is increasingly tied to productivity, workforce design and long-term resilience - particularly as organisations embed AI and respond to shifting expectations around transparency and fairness.

We hear from IP leaders at global brands on how IP is moving firmly into the boardroom. In an economy where much of a company’s value sits in its intangible assets, aligning IP strategy with commercial priorities is becoming central to both growth and protection.

Lastly, we look at the UK’s new Sovereign AI Fund and what it signals for businesses thinking about where to invest, scale and access talent in an increasingly competitive landscape.

What connects these themes is a clear message: organisations that succeed will be those taking a more joined-up, practical approach to strategy, risk and innovation from the outset.

Enjoy reading!