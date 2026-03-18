DRCF Responsible AI Forum 2026: What Businesses Need To Know (Part 1)

Valeria Adani, Partner at Projects by IF, distills one of technology's most vexing paradoxes into ten words.

This, one of her favorite quotes, cuts to the heart of our relationship with artificial intelligence as it hurtles into uncharted territory, leaving everyone – users, businesses and regulators alike – scrambling to keep pace.

This regulatory lag carries consequences.

If AI remains untrusted because rules are patchy, adoption will stall.

Businesses face an uncomfortable question: how do you procure and deploy a technology when the rulebook is still being drafted?

Regulators face another: how do you oversee something that reinvents itself monthly?

On 10 March 2026, the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) convened its second Responsible AI Forum in London. Regulators, technology firms, academics and civil society representatives gathered to wrestle with these questions. What follows are the practical lessons for senior leadership teams and general counsel seeking to navigate this shifting landscape.

What is the DRCF?

The DRCF launched in 2020 as a voluntary forum, to ensure a greater level of cooperation between regulators, given the unique challenges posed by regulation of online platforms. It brings together four UK regulators with responsibilities for digital oversight: the Competition and Markets Authority; the Financial Conduct Authority; the Information Commissioner's Office; and Ofcom.

Key takeaways

Here are our key takeaways for senior leadership teams and general counsel from the day:

Regulation isn't what it used to be

Keynote speaker, Kenneth Cukier, a journalist at The Economist and co-author of Big Data, argued that we must "reimagine responsibility." Should regulators move from 'do no harm' ("too simple" a standard for AI, he thinks) to a positive duty of care?

Regulation is hard, he concedes, but AI demands fundamental change to our ways of thinking.

The implications for businesses are clear: engage proactively with regulators, perhaps through sandbox initiatives, and be prepared to reshape business models if necessary.

This event confirmed a broader shift we've observed. Many regulators increasingly care a bit less about technical compliance with detailed rules and far more about outcomes. And while businesses wait for prescriptive guidance, standards are filling the gaps. Sheldon Mills, who is currently conducting a consultation on how AI will reshape retail financial services, suggested that "voluntary standards will probably take on a role" too.

Given the pace of AI development, businesses should expect this approach to continue and be ready for regulation, in whatever form it takes, to scrutinise wider societal harms. Getting involved in those bigger conversations now is prudent.

Responsible AI: a quick reminder