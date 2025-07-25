How AI Affects Vulnerable People: Opportunities, Risks, And Ethical Implications

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a part of our daily lives, from assisting within the healthcare and education sectors to law enforcement and social services.

While these advances are likely to bring significant benefits, they also raise complex ethical concerns, especially for vulnerable populations including the elderly, people with disabilities, children, low-income communities, and individuals with limited digital literacy.

There is growing evidence that AI technologies are being misused in harmful ways, e.g. the use of Deepfakes (AI-generated videos and images) and some AI-powered chatbots, which have been documented as contributing to the exposure of young individuals to inappropriate or potentially harmful online matters.

Yet, alongside these dangers, AI is also bringing vital support to those in need.

How can AI help vulnerable individuals

Easier access to services

AI can make life easier by providing quick and simple access to services without the inconvenience of having to leave the comfort of your home or wait in long queues.

Personalised help

Algorithms can be programmed to learn what someone needs and design services to cater to them.

Greater independence

For individuals who have mobility issues or difficulty remembering things, AI-powered devices can help them live more independently.

Where can AI go wrong?

Bias and unfair treatment

AI systems can sometimes be unfair, particularly if they've been trained on biased data.

Lack of human touch

Although AI can do a lot, it will not replace real human care. Vulnerable people, such as the elderly, may feel lonely or ignored if their only main contact is a machine rather than a person.

Privacy and surveillance

AI requires data to work, but this raises concerns for vulnerable people who may be unknowingly watched or tracked. These individuals may not fully appreciate how their data is being used or shared.

Left behind by technology

Not everyone has access to a smartphone, the internet, or is familiar with newer technological developments. This could leave those people at a disadvantage.

Ethical considerations

To ensure AI is used in a fair and kind way, we need to think carefully about:

Fairness: AI should treat everyone equally.

AI should treat everyone equally. Transparency: people, especially the vulnerable, should be informed when AI is being used and how it makes decisions.

people, especially the vulnerable, should be informed when AI is being used and how it makes decisions. Consent: everyone should understand what data is being collected about them and agree to it of their own free will.

everyone should understand what data is being collected about them and agree to it of their own free will. Privacy: personal information must be protected and not misused.

personal information must be protected and not misused. The human factor: AI should not replace things like human judgment but rather have a supportive role.

In conclusion, the application of artificial intelligence holds significant potential to enhance the quality of life for individuals requiring additional support. However, it should also be noted that it comes with risks that cannot be ignored.

