Let AI Do It — With Background Apps

The ability to automate routine work without disrupting your day is no longer a luxury. That's where "background apps" come in (included as part of our ndMAX AI App Builder).

This powerful new capability quietly runs behind the scenes in your NetDocuments workspace to help clean up data, enrich content, and simplify time-consuming tasks. It's built right into the intelligent document management system (DMS) you already use, so there's nothing new to manage, and nothing to slow you down.

AI-Powered Workflows Free Up Your Time

The background apps feature takes the grunt work out of everyday legal tasks. Whether you're managing a mountain of documents, trying to keep metadata accurate, or setting up workflows for a new hire, our AI-powered apps can handle it automatically.

Here are just a few real-world examples:

Smarter Data Enrichment: Tired of misfiled or mislabeled documents? Background apps can identify poorly classified content and automatically update the metadata — no manual cleanup required. This improves data quality and findability at scale, especially during large data imports.

Automated Data Extraction and Transformation: Need to surface key details from documents like contracts, leases, and pleadings? AI-powered background apps can pull out important information and turn it into searchable, structured data — helping you automate timelines, workflows, and reporting. Plus, with NetDocuments unlimited and dynamic, nested metadata, the possibilities go far beyond what most platforms can offer.

Better Knowledge Management: Your most important documents deserve to be seen — and reused. With AI-assisted workflows (and a human-in-the-loop when needed), you can automatically flag and elevate high-value content across your organization.

Built-in Security: Have documents with sensitive PII/PHI data? Background apps can automatically flag those files and apply additional security settings — keeping your data safe without extra effort.

Frictionless Employee Onboarding: From completing critical forms to employment agreements to welcome emails, new hire workflows can now be fully automated. Create, store, and distribute materials to the new employee and all of the right teams — without anyone lifting a finger — to ensure a seamless day one new hire experience.

Background apps let AI run seamlessly in the background to support your day-to-day work. They don't interrupt. They don't distract. Instead, they turn small, repetitive tasks into opportunities to improve quality, save time, and drive better decisions with actionable insights.

Helping Everyone Work Smarter

Whether you're focused on delivering exceptional client service, managing operations, optimizing tech investments, or curating institutional knowledge, Background Apps quietly support the work that matters most:

Invest in AI that enhances accuracy, enriches data, and integrates directly into where people work — without adding risk or complexity. For those building and sharing knowledge: Ensure your most valuable content is surfaced, secured, and reused — with enriched metadata and intelligent workflows doing the heavy lifting.

This is What an Intelligent DMS Looks Like

At NetDocuments, we believe the future of legal work lies in turning everyday actions into intelligent outcomes. Background apps are just one of the many ways we're delivering on that promise — with powerful AI tools that work where you already do.

