Welcome to 2025 – the 'International Year of Quantum Science and Technology' – but what are Quantum Technologies?

Welcome to 2025! This new year marks 100 years since the publication of certain seminal works on quantum mechanics, a theory which has transformed our understanding of the world around us. In recognition of this milestone, 2025 has been proclaimed the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology by the United Nations. This year-long, worldwide initiative aims to increase public awareness of the importance of quantum science and applications.

So what are quantum technologies? Quantum computing often steals the limelight when it comes to 'quantum', but quantum technologies relate to any type of innovation which work based on the principles of quantum mechanics. Such technologies make use of quantum effects, including quantum entanglement and quantum superposition. Although sounding future-forward, many devices using these principles are already in everyday use – including in the smartphone on which you might be reading this article.

The scope of quantum technologies is broad. It encompasses quantum sensors, quantum materials quantum communications and cryptography, quantum optics, as well as quantum computing (including the apparatus for implementing quantum computers, and the development of algorithms and software). Such applications are a topic of much current research and development, with many of the technologies now entering the commercial sphere, and the number of companies offering quantum technologies is growing rapidly.

Governments and the private sector have recognised the importance of quantum technologies for future growth and security. In the UK, the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme (NQTP) is a £1 billion collaboration between industry, academia and government. Said to represent and guide "the fission of a leading-edge science into transformative new products and services", the programme opens exciting opportunities for quantum technology innovation in the UK. As of 2022, nine countries and the European Union had announced spending of more than a combined $30 billion on quantum programs1, with further huge investment in the private sector, especially in the U.S. The future for quantum technologies is certainly promising, with huge potential.

Footnote

1.See Appendix B.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.