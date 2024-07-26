Do you want to find out how the banking and financial services industry is being transformed by Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Our latest report, "Are We There Yet? The Reality of AI Use in Banking and Financial Services", takes a deep dive into the state of the industry, showing both the tremendous potential and challenges on the way.

What's in the Report:

1. Behind-the-Scenes Transformation

More than just a buzzword, AI has already proven to be a very powerful tool for streamlining operations, improving efficiency and cutting costs across middle-and back-office functions. Find out how leading banks use it for fraudulent activities detection, risk management aspects and compliance issues, among others.

2. Real-World Insights

Views from chief digital and data AI initiative leaders from major players in the EU, UK and Middle East. Discover their perspective on application of AI, the challenges they face and strategic moves being made.

3. Frontline AI Applications

Even though customer-facing AI is still evolving, our report examines what is happening now as well as future opportunities. Understand complexities and regulatory challenges shaping this journey towards more sophisticated interactions with customers.

4. Positive Impact and Success Stories

Dive into use cases where AI is making real impact. From efficiencies in tech and coding to transforming HR training and onboarding processes, AI is proving to be a game-changer for many functional areas across businesses.

5. Strategic Recommendations

Actionable recommendations for greater AI adoption. Discover how to prioritize AI use cases, align customer needs to corporate strategy, and stay within the regulatory requirements.

6. The Future Roadmap

Know what it means to be a digitally mature financial institution. Our report shares the characteristics of AI-driven organizations and presents a framework for evaluating AI priorities.

Key Highlights:

AI Adoption in Financial Services: Learn about current areas of focus that range from process-driven function to back-office transformation.

Positive Impact: Find out how AI is supporting operations, risk and compliance management, commercial marketing campaigns and more.

Greater AI Adoption: Know how to configure, deploy or build an AI based system that adds value to your business.

Looking Ahead: Get insights on upcoming regulatory changes and the next steps in integrating AI.

Originally Published 25 July 2024

