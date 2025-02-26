Shaping The Market: M&A Themes In 2024

How did strategic mergers and acquisitions shape the Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, and Retail & Consumer sectors in 2024? And what are the expectations for these sectors moving into 2025?

We've analysed three pivotal sectors that experienced significant activity in 2024, unveiling the primary themes and forecasting their trajectories as we move into 2025, amidst shifting economic and regulatory landscapes.

Energy & Utilities

2024 was a tough year for the Energy & Utilities sector, with various challenges from high interest rates to geopolitical tensions. Looking into the first half of 2025, we expect the market to favour buyers, but with potential for more investment activity if interest rates drop.Key themes include transformational joint ventures and new players in the European E&U M&A markets. Access the insights >

Financial Services

The UK was a frontrunner in Financial Services M&A by deal value in 2024, just behind the US. As we move into 2025, strategic goals and economic changes will drive and shape M&A activities.Key themes include continuing consolidation in the banking, asset management and insurance sectors. Read the insights >

Retail & Consumer

The Retail and Consumer sector saw strategic M&A aimed at market and product expansion in 2024, alongside divestments of non-core assets. Private equity also played a cautious but strategic role.Key themes include divestments of non-core assets/brands and global Corporate buyers expanding portfolios. View the insights >

These flyers are an essential resource for anyone engaged in creating, funding, or consulting on transactions. They provide a snapshot of current market conditions and future expectations, equipping you with the knowledge needed for informed decision-making.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.