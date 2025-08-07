Do I Qualify For Legal Aid In A Housing Case? (5 August 2025) (Video)

Legal aid is a government-funded scheme designed to help people who cannot afford legal representation. It ensures access to representation for those facing serious legal problems but lacking the means to pay for a solicitor.

In housing cases, legal aid is often available. Whether you're facing homelessness, living in unsafe housing, or being threatened with eviction, having access to legal support can make the difference between losing your home and protecting your rights.

What Types of Housing Cases Are Covered?

Legal aid is available for a range of serious housing issues. You may qualify if your case involves:

Homelessness or risk of homelessness

If you're already homeless or likely to lose your home within 56 days, you may be entitled to urgent legal help.

Possession proceedings

If your landlord is trying to evict you, legal aid can help defend possession claims, bring a counterclaim against your landlord or negotiate a solution.

Unlawful eviction

If you've been forced out of your home without a court order or proper notice, legal aid may cover a claim for unlawful eviction.

Severe disrepair in rented properties

If your home is in poor condition, unsafe to live and poses a risk to your health or safety, legal aid can support you in getting essential repairs done.

Financial Eligibility – Means Test

To qualify for legal aid, you must also meet the financial eligibility criteria, known as the means test. This assessment looks at your income and capital to determine your eligibility.

