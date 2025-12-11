Data Centres: Common Issues And How To Avoid Them (Video)

Fenwick Elliott is the UK’s largest specialist construction law firm. Since formation, they have always advised solely on construction matters. This makes them a true construction law specialist firm. Fenwick Elliott’s expertise includes procurement strategy; contract documentation and negotiation; risk management and dispute avoidance; project support; and decisive dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration, mediation and adjudication.
We continue to see a high demand for data centres. Far from
being 'big sheds with lots of M&E', they are
technically complex, challenging projects which can give rise to
all manner of legal issues and disputes. Partner Lyndon Smith and
Senior Associate Philip Hancock provide a practical guide to
avoiding some of these potential pitfalls.