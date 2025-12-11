Data Centres: Common Issues And How To Avoid Them (Video)

We continue to see a high demand for data centres. Far from being ‘big sheds with lots of M&E', they are technically complex, challenging projects which can give rise to all manner...

Fenwick Elliott is the UK’s largest specialist construction law firm. Since formation, they have always advised solely on construction matters. This makes them a true construction law specialist firm. Fenwick Elliott’s expertise includes procurement strategy; contract documentation and negotiation; risk management and dispute avoidance; project support; and decisive dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration, mediation and adjudication.

Article Insights

Fenwick Elliott LLP are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

in United Kingdom

We continue to see a high demand for data centres. Far from being 'big sheds with lots of M&E', they are technically complex, challenging projects which can give rise to all manner of legal issues and disputes. Partner Lyndon Smith and Senior Associate Philip Hancock provide a practical guide to avoiding some of these potential pitfalls.

Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format

self

Please click here to view previous issues of Insight

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.