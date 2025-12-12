Land Reform (Scotland) Bill 2024 – A Quick Guide To The Final Version

In 2024 we published a set of articles on the Land Reform (Scotland) Bill 2024 as introduced, highlighting the Scottish Government's proposals for reform of the ownership, management, and use of land in Scotland.

Since then, the Bill has completed its parliamentary journey and was passed on 5 November 2025. During that process, a number of amendments were made to alter the provisions of the Bill and refine the powers initially proposed. This article provides a brief overview of the key changes between the Bill as published and the Bill as passed, and highlights what these amendments may mean in practice for landowners, communities, and rural business.

In 2024 we noted the proposed duties on owners of 'large landholdings' to prepare and implement Land Management Plans, and engage proactively with their communities. One of the most notable amendments is the definition of what constitutes a 'large landholding' under the Bill. Originally defined as holdings over 3,000 hectares (or 1,000 hectares where the land comprised more than 25% of an inhabited island), the Bill as passed reduces and standardises the threshold to 1,000 hectares for all holdings, and clarifies how non-contiguous parcels of land are calculated. Under the Bill as passed, non-contiguous parcels owned by the same landowner, within 250 metres of each other, are treated as a single holding. These changes bring a greater number of landowners within the scope of the new regime.

The Bill as passed has also extended community engagement duties, including maintaining and periodically updating Land Management Plans to demonstrate how the owner will engage with local communities, and how the land is being used. The enforcement framework initially proposed has also been strengthened. The penalties for failure to comply with community engagement duties have increased, and a wider range of public bodies may now raise concerns about non-compliance.

Our earlier article also explained the Bill's intention to expand the circumstances in which communities are notified of proposed land sales. The Bill as passed has expanded this further. Owners of 'large landholdings' will be required to notify the Scottish Ministers of an intention to transfer part or all of their holding, even where no community interest has been previously registered. Ministers will then be able to make this information public, enabling communities to register interest at that stage. This significantly extends the transparency obligations on landowners, and in practice may lengthen the timescales for certain transactions.

Lotting powers of ministers have also been expanded. Ministers can prevent the transfer of a 'large landholding' unless a 'lotting decision' has been made. Clearer timescales for this have been introduced and the Bill as passed now also includes detailed rights of review and appeal. Compensation will also be available where a lotting decision results in a loss or additional cost to the landowner.

We also touched on the proposed duty for Scottish Ministers to publish a model lease and this duty has been expanded. Ministers must now publish two model leases; one for environmental purposes and another for hutting. These are intended to promote more consistent, accessible arrangements for land to be used for environmental projects or low impact recreational activities.

For small landholdings, the Bill consolidates earlier policy proposals on succession, assignation, diversification, and compensation. For agricultural holdings, the Bill details changes to rent review, compensation for improvements, diversification procedures, and the resumption process. Secure Agricultural Tenants, under the 1991 Act, will benefit from a minimum one-year notice period for resumption alongside a greater role for the Tenant Farming Commissioner.

For landowners, the effect of the expanded Bill is that it will impact more landholdings and greater planning, documentation, and engagement will be required. We will continue to publish more detailed analysis on the areas of reform in the coming weeks.

