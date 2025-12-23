ARTICLE
23 December 2025

New Year Resolution: Time To Unwrap Design And Build? (Video)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The London Construction team are launching a new series of videos featuring members of the team providing practical advice on how to get the best out of construction contracts...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Tim Healey,Matthew Bool, and Becky Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Tim Healey’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Media & Information and Retail & Leisure industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Environment topic(s)

The London Construction team are launching a new series of videos featuring members of the team providing practical advice on how to get the best out of construction contracts or deal with thorny issues, including the JCT and NEC forms.

In the first video in the series, Tim Healey and Matthew Bool take an initial step back to look at the use of design and build procurement in the real estate sector, and whether it is always fit for purpose compared to alternative routes, such as management forms of contracting. You can watch it below.

1722844a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tim Healey
Tim Healey
Photo of Matthew Bool
Matthew Bool
Person photo placeholder
Becky Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More