New Year Resolution: Time To Unwrap Design And Build? (Video)

The London Construction team are launching a new series of videos featuring members of the team providing practical advice on how to get the best out of construction contracts or deal with thorny issues, including the JCT and NEC forms.

In the first video in the series, Tim Healey and Matthew Bool take an initial step back to look at the use of design and build procurement in the real estate sector, and whether it is always fit for purpose compared to alternative routes, such as management forms of contracting. You can watch it below.

