Understanding TOLATA Claims: A Guide To Property Dispute Resolution (2 March 2026) (Video)

Property disputes between co-owners can be emotionally draining and financially devastating. Whether you're facing a relationship breakdown, disagreement with business partners, or conflict over beneficial interest in a property, understanding your rights under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 (TOLATA) is essential.

TOLATA provides the legal framework for resolving disputes about property ownership when two or more people hold an interest in a property. This complex area of law covers everything from determining who owns what share to forcing the sale of the property when co-owners cannot reach an agreement.

TOLATA provides the legal framework for resolving disputes about property ownership when two or more people hold an interest in a property. This complex area of law covers everything from determining who owns what share to forcing the sale of the property when co-owners cannot reach an agreement.

What is a TOLATA Claim?

A TOLATA claim is a legal application made under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996. This legislation gives the court the power to resolve disputes between people who share ownership of property, even when the property is held in just one person's name.

TOLATA proceedings typically arise when:

Unmarried couples separate and disagree about who owns the property or what share each person holds

One party wants to force a sale of the property but the other refuses

Business partners fall out over jointly owned commercial or residential property

Family members dispute ownership following financial contributions to a property

Property was purchased in one name but another person claims beneficial interest in the property

Unlike divorce proceedings where matrimonial property laws apply, TOLATA claims are commonly used by cohabitants who lack the automatic legal protections afforded to married couples. This makes understanding your property rights crucial if you cohabit without marriage.

Common TOLATA Scenarios

Unmarried Couples Separating

When unmarried couples separate, property division isn't governed by matrimonial law. Instead, TOLATA provides the framework for resolving disputes about who owns what.

Consider this scenario: Sarah and James bought property together ten years ago. The property is in James's name only, but Sarah paid half the deposit and half the mortgage payments. When the relationship breaks down, James claims full ownership.

Sarah can bring a TOLATA claim for a declaration that she holds a beneficial interest in a property despite not being the legal owner. She would need to prove her financial contributions and demonstrate a common intention that she would own a share.

The court examines several factors:

Express discussions about ownership

Financial contributions to purchase price and ongoing costs

The course of dealing between the parties

Whether there was detrimental reliance on an understanding about ownership

One Party Wants to Force a Sale

Property ownership disputes frequently involve one party wanting to sell while the other wishes to remain. This commonly occurs when:

One co-owner needs to access their capital for financial reasons

The property is being used by only one person who refuses to buy the other out

Business partners want to dissolve their property holdings

Family disputes mean continued co-ownership is untenable

TOLATA gives the court power to make an order forcing the sale despite one party's objections. However, the court won't automatically order a sale just because one party wants it. Instead, it considers the purpose for which the property was acquired and whether that purpose still exists.

If the property was purchased as a family home and children still live there, the court may defer sale until the children reach 18 or finish education. Conversely, if the property was an investment or the original purpose has ended, a sale is more likely to be ordered.

Disputes Over Property Improvements

Sometimes disputes arise when one party has made substantial improvements that increased the property's value. For instance, one co-owner funds a major renovation while the other contributes nothing.

The party who paid for improvements may claim an enhanced beneficial interest reflecting their additional contribution. The court examines:

Whether there was agreement about how improvements would affect ownership shares

The nature and extent of improvements made to the property

Any resulting increase in the property value

Whether the work constituted improvements or mere maintenance

Trust Interests and Third Parties

Complex situations arise when property rights intersect with creditor claims or bankruptcy. If one co-owner becomes bankrupt, their trustee in bankruptcy may seek to force sale to satisfy creditors, even against the other co-owner's wishes.

Practical Steps When Facing Property Disputes

Document Everything

If you anticipate a property dispute, start gathering evidence immediately:

Bank statements proving payments

Emails, texts, or letters discussing ownership

Records of improvements or contributions

Witness contact details for anyone who can corroborate your account

The more contemporaneous evidence you have, the stronger your case. Memories fade and become less reliable, but written records from the time are powerful evidence.

Get Proper Valuations

Obtain professional valuations of the property from qualified surveyors. This establishes what's at stake and provides a baseline for settlement discussions. If the case goes to court, the judge may rely on these valuations or order an independent expert valuation.

Consider Your Goals

Before bringing a TOLATA claim, clarify what you actually want:

Do you want to force a sale and get your money out?

Do you want to stay in the property and buy the other party out?

Do you primarily need to establish what share you own?

Understanding your objectives helps your solicitor develop the most effective strategy and evaluate settlement proposals against your true goals.

Assess the Risks

TOLATA litigation involves substantial risks:

Legal costs that can reach tens of thousands of pounds

Risk of adverse costs orders if you lose

Lengthy timelines that may take over a year

Unpredictable outcomes based on judicial discretion

Emotional stress of contested proceedings

A realistic cost-benefit analysis often reveals that settlement through mediation or negotiation, even with some compromise, produces better results than fighting to trial.

The Importance of Early Legal Advice

Property disputes involve both complex legal principles and high financial stakes. Early legal advice from a solicitor experienced in this area of law can:

Provide realistic assessment of your legal position

Identify evidence you need to gather

Advise on procedural steps and court rules

Help you understand likely outcomes and costs

Facilitate early settlement through negotiation

Protect you from prejudice through tactical mistakes

Many people delay seeking legal advice until positions have become entrenched. Early intervention often preserves more options for pragmatic resolution and prevents costly mistakes.

Costs of Legal Representation

While legal costs are a legitimate concern, attempting to navigate TOLATA proceedings without proper representation often proves more expensive in the long run. The complexity of trust law, conveyancing principles, the Civil Procedure Rules, and court procedures makes DIY litigation extremely risky.

Most property solicitors offer initial consultations to assess your case and explain likely costs.

Take Action on Your Property Dispute

Property disputes don't improve with time. Whether you're facing a separation, cannot agree with co-owners, or someone is denying your rights to a property, taking early action protects your position.

Property disputes don't improve with time. Whether you're facing a separation, cannot agree with co-owners, or someone is denying your rights to a property, taking early action protects your position.

