Building Resilience: Integrating ESG And Climate Readiness In Real Estate

Businesses are striving to balance short‑term budgetary pressures and the longer‑term imperative to build resilient, sustainable real estate portfolios. The answer is to treat environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and climate resilience as core value drivers, rather than discretionary spend, a 'nice to have,' or a nod to the corporate's green agenda.

"ESG factors, for the first time, are really starting to drive value proposition of buildings." – Robbie Epsom, CBRE investment Management

Strong ESG performance now goes directly to marketability, insurability, financing and long‑term asset value. Research by MSCI indicates that buildings with green certifications command rental premiums of 6–11% and sale price premiums of up to 25% compared to non-certified equivalents. As Roger Bauman of Zurich insurance observes, "in the evolving landscape of real estate, firms that embrace robust ESG practices are reaping significant rewards, both financially and reputationally." Citing the S&P 500 ESG Index, he notes that "companies prioritising ESG often outperform their peers."

At the same time, climate shocks, volatile energy markets, international tension and evolving regulation are exposing the fragility of legacy infrastructure and operating models. Owners and operators who act early - grounded in robust data and practical risk management - will be better placed to protect income, reduce costs and preserve options across the lifecycle of a property.

Why it matters?

Sustainability has moved steadily up the corporate agenda and shows no sign of retreat; even as some governments soften environmental targets – stalling momentum and knocking confidence in the imperative to invest in the area with a longer-term mindset. Institutional investors cite client demand as a leading reason for adopting ESG practices, and tenants increasingly favour buildings with credible energy performance, transparent reporting and demonstrable decarbonisation pathways.

PwC and ULI's annual surveys show that over 70% of European institutional investors now consider ESG risk a core component of due diligence, while corporate tenants increasingly cite net-zero credentials as a decisive factor in leasing decisions. Failure to keep pace carries commercial consequences: higher energy prices exacerbate operating cost differentials between efficient and inefficient assets, whilst tenants faced with rising utility bills will look to relocate to better‑performing space. The benefits of strong ESG performance are now practical and measurable.

Investments in energy efficiency and waste and water reduction deliver cost savings and provide operational stability. Proactive compliance and transparent reporting help companies access a broader set of financing options and reduce regulatory risk. Reputable ESG credentials also support talent attraction and customer loyalty for occupiers. These dynamics reinforce that ESG is not an adjunct to performance but a prerequisite for resilience and growth.

Climate resilience matters now

Climate risk is no longer a future abstraction. Heatwaves, flooding and supply chain disruptions pose physical risks to buildings and infrastructure, while transition risks - from regulatory changes to shifting market expectations - affect the ability to insure, sell, let, develop and finance property. Munich Re's 2024 report noted that global insured losses from natural catastrophes exceeded $100 billion for the third consecutive year, underscoring the financial materiality of climate exposure for real estate portfolios. Energy market volatility since the Russia‑Ukraine conflict has underscored the need to improve energy resilience.

Resilience today extends beyond backup generators towards intelligent, flexible, digital systems: grid‑interactive buildings that sense conditions in real time; microgrids protecting outages; onsite and offsite renewable generation paired with storage; and building fabric improvements reducing reliance on energy‑intensive HVAC systems. Owners who embed resilience into asset strategy can mitigate downtime and protect business continuity.

Data: the foundation for decision-making

Data is central to effective ESG and resilience management. A comprehensive, portfolio‑wide data system enables property owners to understand energy, water and waste figures; benchmark performance; identify cost‑effective interventions; and monitor outcomes. Active data management supports predictive maintenance, reducing failures and extending equipment life. AI can accelerate this work by processing multiple data streams, flagging anomalies, forecasting system performance and prioritising capital investment, with clearer paybacks. The common thread between all this is governance: businesses should establish clear data ownership, quality controls and reporting protocols so ESG information is accurate, timely and usable.

Practical measures for owners and operators

Translating strategy into action requires coordinated measures across a property's lifecycle. Early engagement with lawyers, building surveyors, engineers and other professionals can unearth climate risks and retrofit feasibility before acquisition or lease grant. Climate risk assessments help identify exposure to flooding, subsidence and overheating, as well as transition risks affecting planning consents, EPC requirements or lender criteria.

From an engineering perspective, priority measures typically include improving thermal efficiency through fabric upgrades, optimising controls, and deploying onsite generation, such as solar, in combination with battery storage. Water efficiency and recycling can reduce both operating costs and risks during service interruptions. Businesses should consider diversified energy sources and resilient telecoms infrastructure. Disaster recovery and business continuity plans should be modernised with cloud‑based data backups, remote or secondary server arrangements and even alternative premises for key personnel.

Supply chain control

Operational resilience depends on reliable, sustainable support services. Clients are reassessing whether to bring services - such as cleaning, pest control, reception and broader facilities functions - in‑house, or to restructure service agreements with clearer ESG metrics. Establishing an ESG committee or working group can unlock savings, while embedding a greener focus across procurement. Local suppliers may improve service continuity by reducing reliance on longer, more fragile, supply chains and exposure to tariffs or geopolitical disruption. Aligning supplier selection with ESG objectives and setting measurable KPIs will help you meet your targets.

Financing, disclosure and stakeholder confidence

Enhanced ESG transparency fosters trust and broadens access to capital. Clear reporting frameworks, consistent metrics and verifiable data allow lenders and investors to assess risk with confidence. Proactive alignment with developing regulation and market standards reduces compliance risk and can improve financing terms. Internally, regular ESG reporting ensures oversight, supports resource allocation and keeps long‑term objectives in view.

A balanced roadmap that protects value

Building a credible pathway that balances capital constraints with ESG ambition is commercially prudent. Companies should establish robust data systems; prioritise efficiency measures with quick paybacks; map a phased resilience programme focused on energy, connectivity and critical systems; and professionalise operations and procurement to support service continuity and emissions reduction. Keep stakeholders - tenants, lenders, investors and insurers - engaged with transparent, accessible information.

Real estate markets are adjusting to a new normal of climate volatility and stakeholder expectations. Owners and operators who integrate ESG and resilience into core strategies will be better equipped to maintain income, control costs and safeguard liquidity. Those who delay face mounting transition and physical risks, reduced marketability and potential value erosion.

The choice is clear: treating ESG and climate readiness as essential infrastructure is the most reliable way to bullet‑proof your building and operations and to protect long‑term value.

It's also good for the planet.

