LIDW 2026 Member Hosted Event Recording Available: International Law After The Rules Based Order: Legitimacy And Power In A Changing Global System (Video)

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As multilateral systems face growing strain and institutional legitimacy faces fundamental challenges, this session examines how international law is made, contested and enforced when major powers selectively invoke norms and traditional governance anchors lose influence. The discussion maps structural challenges confronting international law and asks whether states should rebuild institutions, create new ones or rethink the foundations of global governance.
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This LIDW event, featuring New York-based Partner Marco de Sousa and co-hosted with Twenty Essex, examined how international law is made, contested and enforced when major powers selectively invoke norms
As multilateral systems face growing strain and institutional legitimacy faces fundamental challenges, the role and relevance of public international law are increasingly uncertain.
This session, featuring New York-based Partner Marco de Sousa and co-hosted with Twenty Essex, examined how international law is made, contested and enforced when major powers selectively invoke norms and traditional governance anchors such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization lose influence. The discussion considered treaty practice, contested sovereignty, collective security and the potential future for middle powers. It mapped the structural challenges confronting international law and asked whether states should rebuild institutions, create new ones or rethink the foundations of global governance.
Speakers
Professor Payam Akhavan (Chair) – Twenty Essex
Marco de Sousa, Partner – Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Penelope Nevill – Twenty Essex
Professor Devika Hovell – The London School of Economics and Political Science
Professor Marko Milanović – The University of Reading, School of Law
Member Hosts
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Twenty Essex
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