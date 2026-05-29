UK And GCC Free Trade Agreement

The UK and Gulf Cooperation Council have finalized a comprehensive free trade agreement that will eliminate tariffs on 93% of UK exports worth £580 million annually.

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The UK has successfully concluded a milestone free trade agreement (FTA) with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. We set out below a high-level comment on the FTA’s chapters and some of the key provisions.

Goods Market Access

The GCC will fully liberalise 90% of its tariff lines within 10 years of entry into force. Tariffs will be removed on approximately 93% of UK exports to the GCC, worth an estimated £580 million per year, with £360 million of those duties removed on day one.

Key sector highlights include:

Advanced manufacturing: Immediate tariff-free access for turbojets, aerospace parts, machinery, and electronics, including internal combustion engines.

Immediate tariff-free access for turbojets, aerospace parts, machinery, and electronics, including internal combustion engines. Automotive: Full tariff elimination for all UK passenger car exports, with 90% of current exports (including hybrids) becoming tariff-free on entry into force. Electric vehicles and electric batteries will be tariff-free after 10 years.

Full tariff elimination for all UK passenger car exports, with 90% of current exports (including hybrids) becoming tariff-free on entry into force. Electric vehicles and electric batteries will be tariff-free after 10 years. Life sciences and healthcare: Tariffs on medical devices, including surgical instruments and radiological devices, will be eliminated once the agreement is fully implemented.

Tariffs on medical devices, including surgical instruments and radiological devices, will be eliminated once the agreement is fully implemented. Agri-food: UK food and drink exports to the Gulf, worth £839 million, will benefit significantly. Products such as cheddar cheese (currently facing up to 6% tariffs), chocolate, biscuits, Scottish smoked salmon, pet food, and animal feed will all benefit from immediate tariff removal.

UK food and drink exports to the Gulf, worth £839 million, will benefit significantly. Products such as cheddar cheese (currently facing up to 6% tariffs), chocolate, biscuits, Scottish smoked salmon, pet food, and animal feed will all benefit from immediate tariff removal. Personal care: UK-made skincare, perfumes, and personal care products will benefit from the removal of duties.

The UK will liberalise tariffs on all current GCC exports from day one, although pork, chicken, and eggs are excluded from tariff liberalisation.

Rules of Origin

The Rules of Origin chapter specifies the criteria a good must meet to benefit from preferential tariffs, supporting key UK exports including automotives, chemicals, machinery, and electronics. Provisions ensure businesses can continue to use existing supply chains, sourcing ingredients and materials from other countries whilst still qualifying for reduced tariffs. A product must be either wholly obtained or significantly transformed through processing in the UK or the GCC.

UK exporters will be permitted to self-certify their own origin documentation after initial registration, removing a significant administrative burden, particularly for smaller firms.

Customs and Trade Facilitation

Both sides have agreed to apply customs procedures that are simple, consistent, efficient, and transparent, reinforcing cooperation to promote trade facilitation while maintaining effective customs control. All goods are expected to clear customs within 48 hours, or within six hours for perishable goods, provided all requirements are met and no physical checks are required. Businesses will have the right to request an advance ruling on tariff classification, valuation, and origin, to be issued within 90 days, providing certainty ahead of shipments.

Transparency is also enhanced by requiring relevant customs information to be made available online in English or an easily translatable format.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME)

The agreement aims to strengthen SME participation in international trade by enhancing transparency, improving access to trade-related information, establishing contact points, and facilitating the exchange of best practices. Future cooperative actions may address persistent SME challenges, including barriers to market entry, access to finance, and regulatory hurdles.

Competition

The FTA aims to foster and protect effective competition within UK and GCC markets, ensuring markets deliver lower prices and higher quality goods and services. Both the UK and the GCC countries will maintain their respective competition regimes, upholding key aspects including prohibitions on anticompetitive agreements, abuse of dominant market positions, and effective merger control. Both sides have agreed to maintain operationally independent competition authorities, free from political interference.

Trade in Services

The deal builds on existing strong services trade and helps cement market access for sectors including legal, engineering, and construction, providing guarantees that constrain future restrictions such as limitations on foreign ownership. The chapter addresses authorisation procedures, including licensing, with commitments that licensing processes should be fair and accessible, fees should be proportionate, and information should be published online and in English. The chapter will not compromise the UK's ability to regulate key public services.

Financial Services

The FTA secures UK companies' ability to deliver financial services to GCC clients and, for the first time, includes GCC binding commitments to protect the free flow of financial data and prohibit unjustified data localisation requirements.

The deal improves specific equity caps beyond WTO terms and allows UK firms to offer certain services across the region without needing to establish a local office or partner, benefiting smaller firms and startups in particular. The deal also contains provisions enabling UK businesses to supply innovative financial services in the region on comparable terms to domestic suppliers.

Professional Business Services

The FTA includes a professional services and recognition of professional qualifications annex, encouraging relevant bodies in the UK and GCC to enter into discussions on mutual recognition arrangements, which can streamline processes, reduce administration costs and time, and provide greater certainty for professionals seeking to work abroad. The annex will not affect the autonomy of UK regulators to set and maintain standards for their professions.

Telecommunications

This is one of the UK's strongest telecoms agreements to date and represents the GCC's most ambitious telecoms commitments, including measures never previously agreed. The agreement guarantees UK businesses fair and regulated access to GCC telecoms networks and services, with clear rules for licensing, access, interconnection, and the allocation of scarce resources, and commitments that neither regulators nor major suppliers will discriminate against overseas suppliers.

Consumer benefits include cooperation on transparency of roaming rates, the ability to port numbers between operators, and stronger guarantees for the protection of private data.

Digital Commerce

The FTA removes barriers to digital commerce and, for the first time in a GCC deal, prohibits unjustified data localisation requirements, facilitating the free flow of data between the UK and GCC while maintaining the UK's high standards of personal data protection. Both sides are obligated to accept electronic trade documents and promote paperless trading, including electronic Bills of Lading, to simplify and accelerate cross-border trade.

Open internet access is protected, with commitments to prevent discriminatory practices such as blocking or throttling, and protections against forced disclosure of source code or cryptographic information. A permanent ban on customs duties for electronic transmissions provides certainty for digital goods and services trade. The deal establishes a framework for cooperation on emerging technologies, such as AI, and responsible innovation through shared governance.

Mobility

The agreement delivers the most ambitious mobility commitments the GCC has ever granted to a trading partner, guaranteeing access to visas for a wide range of business persons with improved length of stay commitments.

Intellectual Property

The FTA covers all major IP rights, including copyright, trademarks, designs, patents and data protection, trade secrets, geographical indications, and cooperation and enforcement provisions. The chapter locks in commitments under key international IP treaties and the WTO TRIPS Agreement and goes further with “TRIPS-plus” commitments, including provisions on patent extension for pharmaceuticals and exclusive use of pharmaceutical test data — which are novel for GCC countries. A major achievement is the inclusion of 32 detailed enforcement articles covering civil, criminal, border, and digital enforcement, improving access to justice — including for SMEs — and enabling action against online infringement.

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