ARTICLE
1 April 2026

Manufacturing Overview: Flat Revenues And Rising Productivity Reshape The Post‑Trade‑Volatility Landscape

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
This quarter reflects cautious normalization. Revenues were largely flat year over year, and margins varied across regions and sectors. Productivity gains became increasingly concentrated in high-tech and industrial equipment manufacturing, supported by ongoing investment in AI and data infrastructure.
United Kingdom International Law
Parmesh Bhaskaran,Steven Hilgendorf,Xing Zhou
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)

The AlixPartners Manufacturing Overview: CY2025 – Q4 is now available, providing an analytical look at the sector’s performance as global trade continues to stabilize.

This quarter reflects cautious normalization. Revenues were largely flat year over year, and margins varied across regions and sectors. Productivity gains became increasingly concentrated in high-tech and industrial equipment manufacturing, supported by ongoing investment in AI and data infrastructure.

Inventory turns improved as companies cleared stockpiles built during earlier trade uncertainty. Productivity trends diverged by geography: the United States saw a modest decline, Germany recorded its strongest quarter of the year, and China maintained solid growth through advanced manufacturing orders.

Labor costs continued to rise even as job openings eased, highlighting a persistent skills challenge that will remain central to manufacturing competitiveness in 2026. The key question now is whether productivity improvements can sustain profitability in an environment of uneven demand and rising costs.

Explore the full Q4 2025 Manufacturing Overview below, or download it here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Parmesh Bhaskaran
Parmesh Bhaskaran
Photo of Steven Hilgendorf
Steven Hilgendorf
Photo of Nicolas Franzwa
Nicolas Franzwa
Photo of Xing Zhou
Xing Zhou
Photo of Ignatius Tong
Ignatius Tong
Photo of Michael Mo
Michael Mo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More