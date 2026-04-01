Manufacturing Overview: Flat Revenues And Rising Productivity Reshape The Post‑Trade‑Volatility Landscape

This quarter reflects cautious normalization. Revenues were largely flat year over year, and margins varied across regions and sectors. Productivity gains became increasingly concentrated in high-tech and industrial equipment manufacturing, supported by ongoing investment in AI and data infrastructure.

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The AlixPartners Manufacturing Overview: CY2025 – Q4 is now available, providing an analytical look at the sector’s performance as global trade continues to stabilize.

This quarter reflects cautious normalization. Revenues were largely flat year over year, and margins varied across regions and sectors. Productivity gains became increasingly concentrated in high-tech and industrial equipment manufacturing, supported by ongoing investment in AI and data infrastructure.

Inventory turns improved as companies cleared stockpiles built during earlier trade uncertainty. Productivity trends diverged by geography: the United States saw a modest decline, Germany recorded its strongest quarter of the year, and China maintained solid growth through advanced manufacturing orders.

Labor costs continued to rise even as job openings eased, highlighting a persistent skills challenge that will remain central to manufacturing competitiveness in 2026. The key question now is whether productivity improvements can sustain profitability in an environment of uneven demand and rising costs.

Explore the full Q4 2025 Manufacturing Overview below, or download it here.

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