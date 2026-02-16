Cooling Eurozone Inflation To Weigh On The Euro?

Amanda Dunn (Currencies Direct)’s articles from IR Global are most popular:

Pound (GBP) uncertain in absence of data

A lack of British economic data left the pound (GBP) to trade without a clear trajectory on Tuesday.

GBP investors also seemed content to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision, which will be announced tomorrow.

In the meantime, the UK's final services PMI could see GBP movement pick up again today. Confirmation that service sector activity accelerated to a 21-month high in January could boost the pound.

