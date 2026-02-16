ARTICLE
16 February 2026

Cooling Eurozone Inflation To Weigh On The Euro?

GBP investors also seemed content to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision, which will be announced tomorrow.
Pound (GBP) uncertain in absence of data

A lack of British economic data left the pound (GBP) to trade without a clear trajectory on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the UK's final services PMI could see GBP movement pick up again today. Confirmation that service sector activity accelerated to a 21-month high in January could boost the pound.

In the meantime, the UK's final services PMI could see GBP movement pick up again today. Confirmation that service sector activity accelerated to a 21-month high in January could boost the pound.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

