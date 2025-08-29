ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Admiral Sets Aside £50m For Customer Compensation

BJ
Browne Jacobson

Contributor

Browne Jacobson logo

Social and environmental impact are at the top of the business agenda. At Browne Jacobson, we’ve always worked across business and society, and this expertise sets us apart. Here, we champion fairness, make the complex simple and forge connections between clients to find creative solutions. This is how we improve outcomes for every person, community and business we serve.

Law needs all voices to reflect the society it serves. We’re working towards social mobility, diversity and inclusion in our firm and our profession. And we’re focusing on well-being and individuality so that all our people can thrive.

Explore Firm Details
Admiral, one of the UK's largest motor insurers, has allocated £50m to compensate customers who received inadequate settlements for stolen or written-off vehicles between 2019 and 2025.
United Kingdom Insurance
Felicity Pallas

Admiral, one of the UK's largest motor insurers, has allocated £50m to compensate customers who received inadequate settlements for stolen or written-off vehicles between 2019 and 2025.

The provision follows a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation into motor insurance settlement practices across the sector.

Regulatory investigation and response

The FCA has been investigating 12 major insurers, representing 70% of the UK motor insurance market, for insufficient settlement payments.

Admiral has acknowledged that internal processes failed to respond quickly enough to rising used-car prices. Approximately 3% of Admiral's motor total loss claims over the examined period were affected. Admiral expects to contact affected customers before the end of the year, although the exact identification process remains unspecified.

Industry-wide implications

Admiral's disclosure is expected to prompt similar responses from competitors under FCA scrutiny. The regulator has identified common practices, including unfair wear-and-tear deductions, initial low offers, and settlements below true replacement costs.

The FCA advises policyholders to wait for direct contact from Admiral regarding potential compensation rather than proactively contacting the insurer.

What does this mean for insurers?

Admiral's allocation could signal broader industry-wide implications, as the FCA is investigating 12 major insurers for similar practices, including unfair deductions and below-cost settlements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Felicity Pallas
Felicity Pallas
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More