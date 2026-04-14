Chemicals Sector Volatility, Restructuring, And The Investment Outlook

The chemicals sector is experiencing unprecedented turbulence as long-standing structural weaknesses meet acute market volatility. Senior legal experts from A&O Shearman examine how corporates and creditors are adapting their strategies, what trends are reshaping the industry, and where investors and restructuring professionals should focus their attention when navigating this challenging landscape.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

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The chemicals sector is facing a perfect storm—chronic structural weaknesses colliding with acute market volatility. How are corporates and creditors responding? And what does the road ahead actually look like for investors and restructuring professionals navigating the turbulence?

Senior knowledge lawyer Christopher Poel (London restructuring) is joined by James Webber, London antitrust partner and chemical and industrials sector lead, and Karen McMaster, London restructuring partner, to explore these questions.

Together they unpack the latest trends and developments reshaping the sector, examine how long-term structural pressures are compounding the impact of recent market volatility, and explore how corporates and creditors are adapting their strategies in response. They also set out where market participants should be directing their attention when making short-, medium-, and long-term investment and restructuring decisions.

Whether you're considering investing in the chemicals sector or making decisions within it, this episode gives you our views of the industry to help inform your choices.

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