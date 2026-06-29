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29 June 2026

UK Turnaround And Restructuring Update: June 2026

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AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
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As the UK Turnaround & Restructuring practice reaches mid-2026, market activity has accelerated sharply amid persistent disruption and unsettled macroeconomic conditions. This newsletter examines the firm's global expansion, including new offices in Sydney and the acquisition of Canadian advisory firm KSV, while exploring AI's growing impact on Software-as-a-Service and emerging priorities for private equity sponsors and financial stakeholders.
United Kingdom Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Esben Christensen
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As we reach the midpoint of 2026, our UK Turnaround & Restructuring practice is fully engaged in a market marked by distinct periods of disruption that show no signs of easing.

Activity in the UK has accelerated sharply compared with the same period last year, a momentum mirrored across the firm's continued global expansion, including our new office in Sydney and the acquisition of Canadian advisory firm KSV, both of which we spotlight in this edition.

We also look ahead to the second half of 2026, in which macroeconomic conditions remain unsettled, and double-click on technology, where our European team examines AI's growing impact on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and the priorities emerging for private equity sponsors, investors, lenders, and other financial stakeholders involved in this space.

Read the newsletter below, or download a copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Esben Christensen
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