UK Turnaround And Restructuring Update: June 2026

As we reach the midpoint of 2026, our UK Turnaround & Restructuring practice is fully engaged in a market marked by distinct periods of disruption that show no signs of easing.

Activity in the UK has accelerated sharply compared with the same period last year, a momentum mirrored across the firm's continued global expansion, including our new office in Sydney and the acquisition of Canadian advisory firm KSV, both of which we spotlight in this edition.

We also look ahead to the second half of 2026, in which macroeconomic conditions remain unsettled, and double-click on technology, where our European team examines AI's growing impact on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and the priorities emerging for private equity sponsors, investors, lenders, and other financial stakeholders involved in this space.

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