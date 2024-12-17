ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Budget 2024: Inheritance Tax Reforms

The UK Budget 2024 introduces a £1 million cap on Agricultural and Business Relief, with a 50% relief rate for amounts exceeding this threshold. New Inheritance Tax rules for pensions and death benefits will take effect in 2027.
United Kingdom Tax
Budget changes include a cap on Agricultural and Business Relief, and new Inheritance Tax rules for pensions.

The Chancellor announced changes in the Government's Budget on 30 October 2024 to Agricultural Relief and Business Relief and to bring the majority of unused pension funds and death benefits into the scope of Inheritance Tax.

The reforms to Agricultural Relief and Business Relief come into force fully from 6 April 2026, and anti-forestalling provisions have already come into force, effective from 30 October 2024, which may apply to lifetime gifts made now. The headline changes announced are the introduction of a new combined cap of £1 million on the value of agricultural and business property in respect of which relief from inheritance tax can be claimed at 100%. The rate of relief for the value of any qualifying agricultural and business property in excess of £1 million will be restricted to 50%.

The reforms to pension funds and death benefits come into force from 6 April 2027.

Further details are awaited in the draft legislation and a technical consultation, expected in early 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

