GHIC vs EHIC: What’s The Difference?

Both cards allow you to access state healthcare on the same basis as a local resident. This does not always mean free medical treatment. You may need to pay the same cost or patient contribution that a local resident would pay.

The countries covered by each card can change. Before travelling, check the latest NHS guidance on where you can use a GHIC or EHIC and the official UK government travel advice for your destination.

What Is a GHIC?

GHIC stands for Global Health Insurance Card. It is the main health insurance card available to most eligible UK residents travelling in EU countries and certain other participating destinations.

The UK GHIC replaced the existing EHIC application route for most people following the UK's exit from the EU. It provides healthcare cover for medically necessary treatment through the state healthcare system of the country you are visiting.

This could include emergency treatment following an accident. It can also cover medical care relating to a pre-existing condition if the treatment cannot reasonably wait until you return to the UK.

A UK GHIC:

Is free to apply for



Remains valid for up to five years



Must be issued separately to each family member



Can be used only in participating countries



Provides access to state-provided healthcare rather than private treatment

You should apply for a GHIC through the official NHS website. Unofficial websites may charge an unnecessary application fee. The official application is free.

What Is an EHIC?

EHIC stands for European Health Insurance Card. Before the introduction of the GHIC, the EHIC was the principal health insurance card used by UK travellers in the European Economic Area.

An existing UK EHIC remains valid until the expiry date printed on the card. You do not need to replace a valid EHIC simply because the GHIC is now available. Most people will apply for a UK GHIC when their EHIC is close to expiring.

Some people can still apply for a new UK EHIC. This generally applies to people who retain particular rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. Eligible groups can include certain EU citizens who were living legally in the UK before 1 January 2021 and some UK nationals living in the European Economic Area or Switzerland.

A new UK EHIC provides access to medically necessary state healthcare in the countries where the card is accepted. Like the GHIC, it does not provide full medical cover, and will not cover private healthcare or medical repatriation.

Is a GHIC the Same as an EHIC?

A GHIC is not exactly the same as an EHIC. However, the two cards provide the same basic form of healthcare cover.

Both enable eligible cardholders to access state-provided healthcare that becomes medically necessary during a temporary stay. Treatment is provided on the same terms as it would be for a local resident.

The principal differences are:

Eligibility: most UK residents now apply for a UK GHIC. New UK EHIC applications are generally restricted to specific eligible groups.



Participating countries: the countries in which a GHIC and EHIC are valid are not identical.



Post-Brexit arrangements: the GHIC is the standard replacement for the EHIC for most UK residents.

The question is therefore not whether a GHIC offers a lower level of medical care than an EHIC. The key question is whether you are eligible for a GHIC or EHIC and whether that card is accepted in your destination.

Do I Need a GHIC or EHIC?

Most UK residents who need a new health insurance card should apply for a UK GHIC.

You will usually need a GHIC if:

You are ordinarily resident in the UK



You are not covered by healthcare arrangements provided by an EEA country or Switzerland



Your existing EHIC has expired or will expire before your journey



You do not qualify for a new UK EHIC

You may qualify for a new UK EHIC if you have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. This could apply if you were living in the UK, European Economic Area or Switzerland before the end of the Brexit transition period and meet the relevant eligibility conditions.

Some students studying in Europe may also qualify for a UK Student EHIC. The correct card will depend on the student’s nationality, country of study and residence status.

You do not normally need both a GHIC and EHIC for the same journey. Use the valid card that applies to your eligibility and the country you plan to visit.

Before travelling, check that:

The card has not expired



Your destination accepts the card



Every person travelling has their own card



You also have suitable travel insurance

Children and other family members need their own card. A person aged 16 or over can apply and add eligible family members to the application. However, each person will receive a separate GHIC or EHIC.

Can I Still Use My EHIC?

You can continue to use an existing UK EHIC until its expiry date.

Check the front of the card before booking or starting your journey. If the card will expire before you return, you should apply for a replacement.

For most UK residents, the replacement will be a UK GHIC. You can apply for a new card up to nine months before your existing card expires.

An unexpired UK EHIC still gives you access to the healthcare cover available under the scheme. It has not become invalid simply because the UK has left the European Union.

Where Can You Use a GHIC or EHIC?

The countries where you can use a UK GHIC or UK EHIC are not identical. However, both cards are accepted throughout the EU.

Current NHS guidance states that both cards can also be used in:

Iceland



Liechtenstein



Norway



Switzerland in qualifying circumstances



certain French overseas territories

A UK GHIC can also currently be used in several additional destinations. These include Montenegro, Australia, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha.

The way in which you access healthcare can differ between destinations. In Australia, for example, the GHIC can be used as evidence when accessing the Medicare system.

There are specific rules for Switzerland. Eligibility can depend on your nationality, status and family relationships. Students and people who live abroad may also be subject to different rules.

The list of participating countries and the arrangements for accessing state healthcare can change. Check the NHS guidance above, and the relevant GOV.UK foreign travel advice before travelling.

What Medical Treatment Does a GHIC or EHIC Cover?

A GHIC or EHIC covers medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary visit.

This means medical treatment that cannot reasonably wait until you return to the UK. The healthcare provider decides whether the treatment is medically necessary based on your condition and the expected length of your stay.

Depending on the circumstances, healthcare cover can include:

Emergency medical treatment



Treatment in an accident and emergency department



Necessary treatment for a pre-existing condition



Routine maternity care where the purpose of the journey is not to give birth



Care required for a chronic condition



Ongoing treatment that has been arranged before travelling

Treatments such as kidney dialysis, chemotherapy and oxygen therapy often require arrangements with a suitable healthcare provider before the journey. Carrying a GHIC or EHIC does not guarantee that the required treatment will be available without prior agreement.

The card provides access to state healthcare on the same basis as a local resident. This may mean that treatment is free. It could also be provided at a reduced cost or require you to pay a standard patient contribution.

You may need to pay for medical treatment upfront in some countries and request reimbursement afterwards. Keep all invoices, receipts and medical documents.

What Is Not Covered by a GHIC or EHIC?

The cards provide valuable healthcare cover, but they do not cover every possible cost.

A GHIC or EHIC does not normally cover:

Private treatment



Treatment in a private hospital



Planned medical treatment abroad



The cost of returning to the UK



Medical repatriation



Mountain rescue or similar specialist rescue services



Treatment that a local resident would also have to pay for



Lost belongings



Cancelled transport or accommodation



Other non-medical travel costs

You should make sure that you are attending a state-run hospital or another provider within the relevant state healthcare system. A private healthcare provider may not accept your GHIC or EHIC.

Ask the medical provider whether treatment is covered before agreeing to it where this is possible. However, you should always prioritise getting appropriate care during a medical emergency.

Does a GHIC or EHIC Replace Travel Insurance?

A UK GHIC or EHIC does not replace travel insurance.

Travel insurance provides broader protection than either health insurance card. A suitable policy may cover:

Private emergency medical treatment



Medical repatriation to the UK



Cancellation or curtailment



Additional accommodation



Replacement transport



Lost or stolen belongings



Activities included within the policy



Certain emergency rescue costs

The precise cover will depend on the policy. Check the terms carefully and make sure the insurance is appropriate for your destination and planned activities.

You should also declare relevant pre-existing conditions when applying for travel insurance. Failing to provide information requested by the insurer could affect the cover available under the policy.

Some travel insurers require travellers to carry and use a valid GHIC or EHIC where possible. An insurer may also apply different excess terms when a card is used for medical treatment. Check the policy wording or ask the insurer before travelling.

UK government guidance confirms that GHIC and EHIC cards are not alternatives to travel insurance. They do not cover private medical healthcare, repatriation or additional costs such as mountain rescue.

For this reason, UK travellers should carry both:

A valid GHIC or EHIC where eligible



Suitable travel insurance for the journey

How Do You Apply for a GHIC?

You can apply for a GHIC free of charge through the NHS website.

To apply, you will need to provide information that enables NHS Overseas Healthcare Services to confirm your identity and eligibility. This can include your name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number. Applicants from Northern Ireland may be asked for a Health and Care number.

The general process is:

Visit the official NHS application service. Enter your personal and eligibility details. Add eligible family members where required. Submit the application. Wait for the application to be approved and the cards to arrive by post.

You must usually be aged 16 or over to submit an application. You can add your partner and dependent children where they are eligible, but each family member will receive their own card.

Once an application has been approved, the card should usually arrive within 15 working days. Applications that require additional evidence may take longer.

Apply before travelling wherever possible. Do not pay an unofficial website to make the application on your behalf.

What Happens if Your Card Has Not Arrived or You Forget It?

If you need medically necessary treatment abroad but do not have your card, you may be able to obtain a Provisional Replacement Certificate, which provides the same temporary healthcare cover as your UK GHIC or UK EHIC. It can be used when:

Your card has been lost or stolen



You have forgotten to take it



You have applied for a card but it has not arrived



You need emergency treatment before a replacement card can be issued

You cannot normally apply for a Provisional Replacement Certificate in advance simply as temporary cover for a future trip. It is intended for situations where treatment is needed and the card is unavailable.

You or someone acting on your behalf may need to contact NHS Overseas Healthcare Services. The healthcare provider may also need information about the certificate before treatment is provided.

A Provisional Replacement Certificate does not offer broader cover than a GHIC or EHIC. You will still need travel insurance for private medical care, repatriation costs and other travel-related losses.

What Should You Do if You Are Injured Abroad?

If you are injured abroad, seek appropriate medical care as soon as possible. Accidents can happen anywhere and the immediate priority should be your health.

Where circumstances allow, ask whether the hospital or medical provider is part of the state healthcare system. Show your UK GHIC, UK EHIC or Provisional Replacement Certificate.

You should also:

Contact your travel insurer



Keep medical records and discharge documents



Retain invoices and receipts



Record where and how the accident occurred



Take photographs where appropriate



Collect the contact details of witnesses



Report the accident to the relevant organisation



Request a copy of any accident report

A GHIC or EHIC helps with access to healthcare. It does not determine whether you are entitled to claim compensation after an accident.

You should seek legal advice if the accident was caused by another person or organisation. Depending on the circumstances, responsibility could rest with a hotel, transport provider, tour operator, activity organiser or another party.

For more information about the legal options available, read our guide to making a claim after an accident abroad.

How JMW Can Help After an Accident Abroad

Our holiday accident solicitors help people in England and Wales understand their legal options after being injured outside the country.

We assess how the accident happened and identify who may be responsible. We then gather the evidence needed to support the claim. This can include medical records, photographs, accident reports and information from witnesses.

Our team also deals with insurers and the organisations involved. We explain each stage clearly and work to secure compensation that reflects the injury and its wider effects.

Compensation can account for:

Pain and symptoms caused by the injury



Medical treatment and rehabilitation



Travel and accommodation expenses



Loss of earnings



Care and assistance



Other reasonable costs linked to the injury

The correct approach will depend on the accident, the organisations involved and how the journey was booked. Seeking legal advice promptly allows us to identify the most appropriate route.