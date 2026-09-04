Gynaecological Cancer In Wales: Concerns Over Delayed Diagnosis And Treatment

According to Cancer Research UK, one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are critical to improving outcomes, yet concerns remain about whether women with gynaecological cancers in Wales are receiving the care they need.

In December 2023, a report prepared by the Senedd’s (Welsh Parliament) Health and Social Care Committee entitled ‘Unheard: Women’s journey through gynaecological cancer’ made several recommendations to improve gynaecological cancer care in Wales.

The report explained that the five most frequent types of gynaecological cancer are: cervical, ovarian, endometrial (also known as womb or uterine), vaginal and vulval cancers and the incidence rate for gynaecological cancer in Wales is higher than the UK average, as is the mortality rate.

The report identified several key themes, including:

Women feeling dismissed and not listened to when raising their symptoms and concerns to healthcare providers

Delays in the diagnosis of gynaecological cancers and instances of misdiagnosis

A lack of awareness of the symptoms associated with gynaecological cancers

Women feeling dismissed when raising symptoms and concerns

The report highlighted several women’s experiences where they felt their concerns had not been appropriately heard and acted upon.

The reason women were not always being listened to by a healthcare professional could be attributed to various factors. The report noted ‘stereotypes and preconceived notions about women’s emotions, pain tolerance or health concerns can lead to dismissive attitudes’

The report indicated that whilst focus must be on ‘fixing the system’ it is also important to empower women to speak up about their health.

Delays in diagnosis of gynaecological cancers

The report found that ‘Women’s symptoms may be underestimated or attributed to psychological or emotional factors rather than thoroughly investigated leading to delays or missed diagnoses’.

The report also highlighted a shortage of radiologists in Wales leading to delays in obtaining and reporting scans.

Lack of awareness of gynaecological cancer symptoms

The report also raised the point that primary care professionals such as a GP or nurse within a GP surgery have a vital role in prompt recognition and rapid referral of suspected cancer as this is usually the first point of contact for most patients.

The findings of Target Ovarian Cancer noted that too many women experience misdiagnosis and delays as a result of GPs not being appropriately educated or supported to diagnose ovarian cancer.

Latest report highlights continued delays in gynaecological cancer treatment

Earlier this year, a follow up report was published which revealed that progress on improving waiting times and outcomes remains slow and inadequate. Charities such as Claire’s Campaign and Tenovus Cancer Care expressed their disappointment at how little progress had been made since the December 2023 report.

The report noted that ‘In October 2025, only 41% of patients with gynaecological cancers in Wales began treatment within the 62-day target timeframe from the point of suspicion’. It is clear from the report that concerns remain around misdiagnosis and delayed recognition of symptoms.

The Committee expressed particular concern that there had been no ring-fenced funding for gynaecological cancer services and that measurable targets for improving outcomes had still not been published. It concluded that women continued to face many of the same challenges identified in the original report.

The consequences of delayed diagnosis of gynaecological cancer

A diagnosis of cancer is incredibly worrying and stressful for an individual and their family. Where there has been a delay in diagnosis this can lead to further questions and concerns.

Early diagnosis is particularly important in gynaecological cancers as a delay may allow the disease to progress potentially increasing the severity of the condition, reducing treatment options and affecting outcomes.

Delays can result in more extensive treatment being required such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy in addition to surgery. Such treatment can have life-changing consequences, including loss of fertility, significant physical side effects and psychological injury.

How can Boyes Turner support you with a gynaecological cancer claim?

The findings of both the 2023 and 2026 reports underline the importance of listening to women’s concerns, recognising symptoms promptly and ensuring timely access to investigations and treatment. While improvements have been promised, many of the challenges identified by patients and charities remain unresolved, and despite women being more aware of the symptoms of gynaecological cancers, delays in diagnosis and treatment are still happening.

We have recovered compensation for clients who have suffered severe physical and psychological injury caused by negligent delay in diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological cancer including vulval cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer.