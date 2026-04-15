Launching The Latest Edition Of Our Life Sciences And Healthcare Insights

This report examines critical commercial, legal and regulatory challenges facing life sciences and healthcare companies globally, from shareholder activism and AI-powered drug...

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We have recently released the second edition of our Life sciences and healthcare insights report, where our global team explore the most important commercial, legal and regulatory issues facing life sciences and healthcare companies around the world.

We open by examining the rise of shareholder activism in life sciences and healthcare, exploring why the sector is under increased scrutiny and how boards can best prepare and respond.

We then explore the growing use of AI in drug discovery and development, focusing on how data provenance is becoming a critical driver of deal value, risk allocation, and regulatory compliance.

Our third article analyses China’s emergence as a global pharmaceutical innovation hub, unpacking the deal structures, regulatory hurdles, IP strategy, and data-transfer issues shaping international expansion.

We assess proposed reforms to the EU’s MDR and IVDR frameworks, explaining how policymakers aim to ease regulatory burden, support innovation, and secure supply—while grappling with AI, cybersecurity, and enhanced post market oversight.

Marking two years of the UPC, we review how it is reshaping European patent litigation and what its expanding case law means for enforcement, risk management, and cross border strategy in life sciences.

Finally, we examine how the EU’s expanding environmental and sustainability agenda is transforming the regulatory and compliance landscape for pharmaceutical companies, often at significant operational and financial cost.

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